Delivering better campground facilities at Dora Point

5 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Parks

Public toilets at the Dora Point Campground, on the State’s East Coast, have reopened today in time for the King’s Birthday long weekend.

Minister for Parks, Nick Duigan, said the Tasmanian Government was delivering improved visitor amenities and protecting the character of much-loved recreation areas.

“The major refurbishment of the northern-end toilet block delivers a modern, functional facility for campers and day visitors,” Minister Duigan said.

“The upgrades are part of our more than $1 million North East Parks and Reserves Upgrades project.

“Dora Point is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike, and these upgrades ensure people can enjoy the area with modern, accessible facilities.

“Importantly, the upgrade has retained elements of the original stone walls, preserving a connection to the site’s history dating back to the late 1970s.

“It’s fantastic to see the original stonework incorporated into the design, preserving the history and charm of the campground while delivering a much-needed upgrade.

“Investing in parks and reserves, like Dora Point, supports regional tourism and helps ensure these special places can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The $342,000 construction works were carried out by AJR Construct Pty Ltd, with input from Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service engineers and the St Helens Field Centre.