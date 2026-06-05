New Cabinet announced

5 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

The Tasmanian Government’s new Cabinet has been announced.

Deputy Premier Guy Barnett will take on the Environment and Climate Change portfolio, bringing significant experience and a clear commitment to the portfolio.

​Minister for Parks, Nick Duigan, will add Heritage to his portfolio.

​Jane Howlett will become Minister for Arts and Minister for Community and Multicultural Affairs. Minister Howlett will lead the Tourism, Events and Creative entity and has expressed her passion for our community and multicultural sectors.

Felix Ellis has been appointed Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy, complementing his existing portfolios that support skills, jobs and the artificial intelligence revolution.

Marcus Vermey will become Parliamentary Secretary of Small Business and Community and Multicultural Affairs.

The reduction of a Minister, along with staffing and overhead changes, will result in savings of over $1 million.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff thanked each Minister for taking on the additional responsibilities.

"We are getting on with the job of delivering for Tasmanians, including redeveloping hospitals, upgrading schools, improving road infrastructure and investing in the services our community needs," Premier Rockliff said.

"The world and our nation are facing turbulent times, which is why we are focussed on keeping our economy strong and supporting a caring community."