FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 4, 2026

Contact: Erika Story, Montrose County Communications Director

estory@montrosecounty.net, (970) 417-8711

Montrose County Invites Public to Attend a Fire Summit on June 30

Montrose, COLO - Montrose County invites residents to attend a Community Fire Summit on June 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Montrose County Event Center. The summit will bring together local, state, and federal partners to discuss current wildfire conditions and what residents can do to prepare for the upcoming fire season.

Presentations will cover drought conditions, weather forecasts, fuel loads, wildfire prevention, vegetation management, acreage thinning efforts, available funding opportunities, emergency alerts, Red Flag Warnings, fire restrictions, and steps homeowners can take to harden their properties and improve wildfire resilience.

"Wildfire preparedness starts long before smoke is visible on the horizon," said Montrose County Commissioner Kirstin Copeland. "This summit is an opportunity for our community to hear directly from experts, better understand the risks we face, and learn practical steps to help protect lives, homes, and property."

The event is free and open to the public, however registration is required. Community members are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and learn how they can play a role in reducing wildfire risk across Montrose County.

For additional information and to register, please visit www.montrosecounty.net/fire or email pr@montrosecounty.net .

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