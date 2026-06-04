Saying “Cheese!” to National Cheese Day

From its accidental discovery over 7,000 years ago to the 2,000+ varieties we enjoy today, cheese is a staple that brings both flavor and nutrition to our tables.

Why is Cheese a “Grate” Choice for Kids

Cheese is more than just a delicious topping for pizza; it is a nutrient-dense powerhouse that supports growing bodies.

Skeletal Strength —Cheese is high in calcium and vitamin D

—Cheese is high in calcium and vitamin D Muscle Growth —Cheese is an excellent source of high-quality protein

—Cheese is an excellent source of high-quality protein Dental Health —Harder cheeses like Cheddar and Swiss can help prevent tooth decay by

—Harder cheeses like Cheddar and Swiss can help prevent tooth decay by promoting saliva, which neutralizes acids in the mouth.

Energy Support —Cheese is packed with vitamin A and B12

—Cheese is packed with vitamin A and B12 Lactose-Friendly—Many hard cheeses like Parmesan or Swiss are naturally low in lactose making them a great option for children with sensitivities.

Kid-Friendly Recipes for Your National Cheese Day Celebration:

Mac and Cheese Bites

Kids can help scoop prepared mac and cheese into a muffin tins and top with extra cheese before baking.

Stuffed Cheesy Pretzels

Little hands are perfect for rolling dough balls and hiding a cube of cheese inside. Place each ball on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees until golden brown.

Cheese Crackers

Use cookie cutters to cut fun shapes out of a simple cheddar and whole-grain dough. Place these on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees until golden brown.

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