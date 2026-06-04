Saying “Cheese!” to National Cheese Day
From its accidental discovery over 7,000 years ago to the 2,000+ varieties we enjoy today, cheese is a staple that brings both flavor and nutrition to our tables.
Why is Cheese a “Grate” Choice for Kids
Cheese is more than just a delicious topping for pizza; it is a nutrient-dense powerhouse that supports growing bodies.
- Skeletal Strength—Cheese is high in calcium and vitamin D
- Muscle Growth—Cheese is an excellent source of high-quality protein
- Dental Health—Harder cheeses like Cheddar and Swiss can help prevent tooth decay by
- promoting saliva, which neutralizes acids in the mouth.
- Energy Support—Cheese is packed with vitamin A and B12
- Lactose-Friendly—Many hard cheeses like Parmesan or Swiss are naturally low in lactose making them a great option for children with sensitivities.
Kid-Friendly Recipes for Your National Cheese Day Celebration:
Mac and Cheese Bites
Kids can help scoop prepared mac and cheese into a muffin tins and top with extra cheese before baking.
Stuffed Cheesy Pretzels
Little hands are perfect for rolling dough balls and hiding a cube of cheese inside. Place each ball on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees until golden brown.
Cheese Crackers
Use cookie cutters to cut fun shapes out of a simple cheddar and whole-grain dough. Place these on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees until golden brown.
WICHealth.org, (970) 874-2185
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