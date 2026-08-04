Community Members Invest in Next Generation at the Junior Livestock Auction

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 4, 2026

Contact: Erika Story, Montrose County Communications Director

estory@montrosecounty.net, (970) 417-8711

Community Members Invested in Next Generation at the Junior Livestock Auction

MONTROSE, COLO. — One of the most anticipated traditions of the Montrose County Fair & Rodeo took place last weekend as local 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members showcased months of hard work during the Junior Livestock Auction.

The Junior Livestock Auction serves as the final marketplace for market animals exhibited during the Montrose County Fair. Youth participants are eligible to sell one animal through the auction, unless they have earned multiple champion titles. To qualify, exhibitors must meet rigorous standards that ensure every animal represents the high-quality livestock raised in Montrose County.

This year's auction generated $727,526 for local youth, providing exhibitors with financial support to continue their agricultural projects, invest in their education, and pursue future career opportunities.

"The Junior Livestock Auction is much more than a livestock sale. It’s actually an investment in the future of agriculture and the young people who will carry that tradition forward," said Kirstin Copeland, Chair of the Montrose County Board of County Commissioners. "Every purchase represents confidence in these outstanding young men and women who have dedicated countless hours to raising quality livestock while developing leadership, responsibility, and business skills."

Preparing an animal for the fair requires months of dedication, discipline, and daily care. Throughout the process, exhibitors gain valuable experience in animal husbandry, recordkeeping, financial management, marketing, communication, and public speaking. These skills prepare participants not only for careers in agriculture but for success in virtually any profession they choose.

The primary objective of the Junior Livestock Auction is to encourage young people to pursue careers in agriculture while supporting their educational goals. Proceeds from the auction help participants reinvest in future livestock projects, purchase feed and equipment, save for college, and continue developing the skills that have made agriculture one of Montrose County's most important industries.

The success of the auction is made possible through the generosity of local businesses, organizations, families, and individuals who participate through the Stockmen's Buyers Club and individual purchases. Their continued support provides meaningful opportunities for local youth while helping preserve the county's strong agricultural heritage.

"Every buyer at the auction is making an investment that extends far beyond the purchase of an animal," said Molli Yorchak, Fair Board President. "They're investing in hardworking young people who have demonstrated commitment, integrity, and a passion for agriculture. The support shown by our community each year is what makes this program so successful."

Montrose County extends its sincere appreciation to every buyer, bidder, volunteer, family member, sponsor, Fair Board member, County staff member, and community partner who helped make this year's Junior Livestock Auction a success. Their generosity and continued commitment ensure that the traditions of agriculture, youth development, and community support remain strong for generations to come.

For more information about the Montrose County Fair & Rodeo or the Junior Livestock Auction, visit MontroseCountyFairAndRodeo.com.

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