From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 07/31/2026

South View - ongoing stucco and plaster work is occurring East View - exterior finishes are progressing Third Floor - interior wall insulation and drywall installation is ongoing Southwest Corner - ongoing cement plaster and stucco installation is progressing Second Floor - west side offices are being painted





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