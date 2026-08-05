From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 07/31/2026
South View - ongoing stucco and plaster work is occurring
East View - exterior finishes are progressing
Third Floor - interior wall insulation and drywall installation is ongoing
Southwest Corner - ongoing cement plaster and stucco installation is progressing
Second Floor - west side offices are being painted
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