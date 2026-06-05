South County Regional Park Pool Closed for Maintenance
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 4, 2026) – South County Regional Park main pool at 670 Cooper St., in Punta Gorda is closed for maintenance. The pool will reopen on Saturday, June 6. The dive well and splash pad will remain open during normal operating hours.
For more information contact Joele, Recreation Supervisor at 941-681-3788 or Joele.Kirkpatrick@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
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