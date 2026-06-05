Eye Level Awards Ceremony and Carnival 2026 Concludes Successfully

Students recognized at the Hong Kong event excelled in Eye Level’s international and local math competitions.

5 Hong Kong Students Crowned ELMO World Champions; Taiwan Gold Medalist Joins for Cross-Regional Exchange

Daekyo Co., Ltd (KRX:019680)

HONG KONG , HONG KONG, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organized by Daekyo Hong Kong, the “ Eye Level Awards Ceremony and Carnival 2026” was held on May 31 at D·PARK in Tsuen Wan, attracting nearly 2,000 award-winning students and parents. The event celebrated students’ achievements in Eye Level’s international and local competitions and promoted Eye Level’s educational philosophy: “Learning that’s always at your child’s level.”Outstanding Performance by Hong Kong Students in a Global Math CompetitionEach year, Eye Level hosts recognized academic competitions for kindergarten, primary, and secondary school students, providing opportunities for students to challenge themselves. Its flagship event, the Eye Level Math Olympiad (ELMO), attracts participants from approximately 20 countries and regions each year.In ELMO 2025, five Hong Kong students achieved perfect scores and were crowned World Champions, outperforming competitors from around the world.Fostering Cross-Regional Academic ExchangeTo promote regional academic exchange, Eye Level invited and sponsored Cheng Yu-Tang, a Primary 4 student and Taiwan Gold Medalist of the Eye Level Math Olympiad, to attend the ceremony in Hong Kong and interact with awardees from Hong Kong and Macau.Cheng shared, “This is my first time traveling abroad to receive an award. Winning an honor in a global mathematics competition is a unique and unforgettable experience. Meeting award winners from overseas and hearing their learning experiences is truly invaluable.”A Vibrant and Interactive CarnivalIn addition to the award presentation, the event featured an interactive carnival with educational games, allowing students to explore the joy of learning in a relaxed atmosphere. Eye Level also prepared gifts for participating students. The “Eye Level Awards Ceremony 2026 (Macau)” was also held on May 17 at Pui Ching Middle School in Macau.Mr. Austin Oh, Managing Director of Daekyo Hong Kong, said the company remains committed to hosting high-quality international competitions that help students gain global experience, unlock their potential, and shine in their learning journeys.Awards PresentedEye Level Program Completers; Critical Thinking Math Challenge 2026 (Hong Kong); Math Olympiad 2025; English Challenge 2025; Literary Award 2025; and Math Olympiad 2025 School Excellence Awards.Math Olympiad 2025 School Excellence Awards (Hong Kong)Gold: Pui Kiu College (Primary Section)Silver: Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club CollegeBronze: SKH Holy Cross Primary SchoolMerit: Pui Kiu College (Secondary Section), Shun Tak Fraternal Association Ho Yat Tung Primary School, Shatin Tsung Tsin Secondary School, The Salvation Army Ann Wyllie Memorial School, CCC Chuen Yuen College, St. Paul's Convent School (Secondary), HKSYCIA Wong Tai Shan Memorial CollegeMath Olympiad 2025 School Excellence Awards (Macau)Gold: Macau Pui Ching Middle SchoolSilver: Don Bosco Yuet Wah Primary SchoolBronze: Saint Paul SchoolMerit: Pui Va Middle School, Yuet Wah College, Pui Ching Middle School-Coloane Campus, Sacred Heart Canossian CollegeAbout Eye LevelEye Level is a leading provider of supplementary education services, serving over 2 million students worldwide. Based on the student’s perspective, Eye Level provides personalized learning programs through centers across 19 countries and regions. For more information: myeyelevel.com / Facebook: Eye Level Hong Kong Participating SchoolsKindergartensHong Kong: Box Hill International Kindergarten - Fo Tan, Pok Oi Hospital Sy Siok Chun Kindergarten, Creative Kindergarten, Sharon Lutheran Church Kindergarten, Sunkids Kindergarten, St. Anthony's Anglo-Chinese Kindergarten, Greenfield English International Kindergarten, St. Anthony's Anglo-Chinese Primary School & Kindergarten, Greenfield English Kindergarten, St. Monica's Kindergarten, HK & KLN Kaifong Women's Association Sun Fong Chung Kindergarten, TWGHs Tin Wan Kindergarten, Little Newton Anglo-Chinese Kindergarten, TWGHs Ko Dak Kun Memorial Kindergarten, Lok Sin Tong Lee Yin Yee Kindergarten, TWGHs Chan King Har Kindergarten, Po Leung Kuk Eric Cheng Education Services Centre, TWGHs Man Wing Yee Kindergarten, Po Leung Kuk Fong Wong Kam Chuen Kindergarten, Yan Oi Tong Pang Hung Cheung Kindergarten, Po Leung Kuk Lau Chan Siu Po Kindergarten, Yuen Long Public Secondary School Old Students' Association Lau Leung Sheung Memorial KindergartenMacau: Pui Ching Middle School (Kindergarten), Pui Ching Middle School-Coloane Campus, Pui Va Middle School (Kindergarten), Sacred Heart Canossian College (Kindergarten)Primary SchoolsHong Kong: Buddhist Wong Cheuk Um Primary School, Salesian Yip Hon Primary School, Carmel Leung Sing Tak School, Sau Ming Primary School, Chan's Creative School, S.K.H. Kei Oi Primary School, Choi Wan St. Joseph's Primary School, Sheng Kung Hui Holy Cross Primary School, Dalton School Hong Kong, Sheng Kung Hui Chi Fu Chi Nam Primary School, Emmanuel Primary School, St. Bonaventure Catholic Primary School, ELCHK Hung Hom Lutheran Primary School, St. Francis' Canossian School, HKBUAS Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School, St. Patrick's School, L.K.W.F.S. Ltd. Lau Tak Yung Memorial Primary School, St. Paul's Primary Catholic School, Maryknoll Convent School, Shun Tak Fraternal Association Ho Yat Tung Primary School, Po Leung Kuk Choi Kai Yau School, Toi Shan Association Primary School, Precious Blood Primary School, Christian & Missionary Alliance Sun Kei Primary School, The Salvation Army Ann Wyllie Memorial School, HKTA YYI Chan Lui Chung Tak Memorial SchoolMacau: Don Bosco Yuet Wah Primary School, Saint Paul School, Macau Anglican College, Sacred Heart Canossian College, Pui Ching Middle School, Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School, Pui Ching Middle School-Coloane Campus, Pui Va Middle SchoolSecondary SchoolsHong Kong: Buddhist Hung Sean Chau Memorial College, Buddhist Tai Kwong Chi Hong College, Semple Memorial Secondary School, Kiangsu-Chekiang College, Shatin Tsung Tsin Secondary School, Chinese YMCA College, SKH Bishop Baker Secondary School, Henrietta Secondary School, St. Francis' Canossian College, CCC Chuen Yuen College, Hong Kong Chinese Women's Club College, CCC Heep Woh College, The YWCA Hioe Tjo Yoeng College, CCC Kei Heep Secondary School, Lingnan Hang Yee Memorial Secondary School, CCC Ming Kei College, Liu Po Shan Memorial College, CCC Hoh Fuk Tong College, Methodist College, The True Light School of Hong Kong, Po Leung Kuk No.1 W.H. Cheung College, HKSYC&IA Wong Tai Shan Memorial College, Pui Kiu CollegeMacau: Pui Ching Middle School, Saint Paul School, Sacred Heart Canossian College, Pui Va Middle School, Yuet Wah College, Pui Ching Middle School-Coloane Campus

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