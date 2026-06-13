TuniTuni Hong Kong to Open Fourth Center in Tai Koo on 26 June 2026

A child takes part in a storytelling play class at a TuniTuni center in Hong Kong, where weekly themes and props bring physical activities to life.

Grand Opening Marks Continued Expansion of Korea’s Leading Storytelling Play Gym Brand Across Hong Kong

Daekyo Co., Ltd (KRX:019680)

We are excited to bring TuniTuni’s joyful storytelling play experience to more families in Hong Kong.” — Austin Oh, CEO of TuniTuni Hong Kong

HONG KONG , HONG KONG, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuniTuni Hong Kong, the local arm of Korea’s leading storytelling play gym brand for young children, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its fourth center in Tai Koo on 26 June 2026.The opening of the Tai Koo center follows the successful launches of TuniTuni centers in LOHAS Park, Shek Mun, and Tsuen Wan, marking another milestone in the brand’s continued expansion across Hong Kong. The new center reflects TuniTuni’s commitment to bringing high-quality, story-driven play education to more families in the region.TuniTuni offers a unique, theme-based play gym experience designed for children aged 1 to 5. Through immersive storytelling, expert-led activities, and premium play equipment, each class helps children develop physical strength, cognitive skills, emotional intelligence, and social abilities in a fun and engaging environment. To date, more than 3 million children worldwide have experienced TuniTuni programs, which combine movement, creativity, and learning to support holistic early childhood development.“We are thrilled to bring TuniTuni’s joyful learning experience to Hong Kong Island,” said Mr. Austin Oh, CEO of TuniTuni Hong Kong. “Our fourth center reflects the strong demand from parents who value purposeful play that nurtures both body and mind. We look forward to welcoming more families to grow and play with us.”Families are invited to join the grand opening celebration and experience TuniTuni firsthand. As part of the opening promotion, 100 limited-time discounted trial spots will be available. To secure a spot, please register via WhatsApp at 6063 3477.For more information, please visit TuniTuni Hong Kong’s official Instagram at @tunituni_hk or contact the team via WhatsApp.About TuniTuniTuniTuni is Korea’s leading storytelling play education brand, operating in multiple countries with a mission to enrich young children’s lives through creative physical activity. Each lesson is built around engaging stories and scenarios that make learning through play both effective and enjoyable. TuniTuni centers provide a safe, vibrant space where children aged 1 to 5 can build confidence, coordination, and curiosity.For media inquiries, please contact: TuniTuni Hong Kong Public Relations WhatsApp: [60633477] Website/IG: @tunituni_hk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.