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CONNECT • ENGAGE • VOTE

For Immediate Release

June 4, 2026

View as a webpage

Media ContactMircalla Wozniak, 333-413-7766

mwozniak@bouldercounty.gov

Boulder County prepares for June Statewide Primary Election

Party affiliation deadline and ballots begin mailing Monday / Two ballot drop boxes relocated / Spanish-language ballots available by mail / Logic and Accuracy Test successfully completed

Boulder County, CO – This June, the Democratic, Republican, Unity and Libertarian Parties are holding primaries. Content will vary by party. No other minor parties are holding primaries in Boulder County. Beginning Monday, June 8, ballots will be mailed to all eligible Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Unity Party members, and Unaffiliated voters. Ballot mailing will continue through June 22 as registration updates occur. After June 22, ballots must be requested in person.

While Colorado allows voters to register through Election Day, Monday, June 8 is the deadline for voters to change or withdraw party affiliation if they wish to participate in a different party’s primary. Voters can register, update, or verify their information at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Primary ballot details

Content will vary by party and may include as few as only one contest. Contests may include candidates for U.S. Senate, Congressional, state, and local candidate races. Sample ballots are available on our website, BoulderCountyVotes.gov.

Registered Democrats receive the Democratic Party ballot.

Registered Republicans receive the Republican Party ballot.

Registered Libertarians receive the Libertarian Party ballot.

Registered Unity Party members receive the Unity Party ballot.

Unaffiliated voters are mailed both major party (Democratic and Republican) ballots and may return only one, or if an unaffiliated voter wants to vote in either the Libertarian or Unity Party primary, these are the options:

Libertarian Party: Conducting a closed primary. Unaffiliated voters must change affiliation to Libertarian by June 22 to receive a Libertarian ballot by mail, or they may change affiliation in person through Election Day to vote a Libertarian ballot.

Unity Party: Conducting a semi‑open primary. Unaffiliated voters may: – Update their registration to join the Unity Party by June 22 to receive a mailed ballot, – Remain unaffiliated and request a Unity Party ballot by phone or in person, or – Request a Unity Party ballot at any Vote Center starting June 22 through Election Day.

Additional primary election information

Election Day is Tuesday, June 30.

Two 24‑hour ballot drop boxes were relocated this spring:

NoBo Library, 4500 13th St., Boulder (previously at EFAA)

Gunbarrel Library, 6500 Lookout Road (previously at Avery Brewing)

New this year, Spanish‑language ballots are available by mail upon request. Spanish-language ballots can also be requested in person at a Vote Center.

More election information is available at BoulderCountyVotes.gov.

Logic and Accuracy Testing completed

All ballot styles and voting equipment to be used in Boulder County’s June Statewide Primary Election successfully passed the required Logic and Accuracy Test (LAT) conducted this week.

Representatives from the local Democratic and Republican parties participated in the testing at the Boulder County Clerk & Recorder’s Office. The test verified that ballots are correctly printed and that all voting equipment accurately reads and tabulates votes. In all, 2,075 ballots were tested, including mail ballots and 517 ballots generated from ballot marking devices.

Following the LAT, all equipment was cleared of test data and reset to zero to ensure it is ready for use with live ballots. Test results and records are available at BoulderCountyVotes.gov under the Election Information section.