Equal Access Postponed

Posted on June 4, 2026

The Impact of the ADA Compliance Deadline Extension

On April 20, 2026, just days before state and local governments nationwide were set to meet landmark new digital compliance standards, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued an unexpected Interim Final Rule (IFR).

The decision pushed back the enforcement deadline for Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by a full year—moving the compliance date for larger public entities (populations over 50,000) from April 24, 2026, to April 26, 2027.

While federal regulators cited “resource constraints” and a lack of local “technological capacity” as the reasons for the delay, the reaction from the disability advocacy community has been a mixture of frustration, exhaustion, and deep disappointment.

A joint statement by leading advocacy groups including the American Association of People with Disabilities shares this sentiment. “We do not agree that the administration has good cause having had over a year for a notice and comment process and issuing the IFR… This approach undermines the integrity of the rulemaking process and deprives disabled constituents of the opportunity to meaningfully raise concerns and objections. It also creates instability within the regulatory environment, which causes hesitation and delay on the part of those to whom the rules apply, further stymying progress.”

“A Little Longer”: The Personal Impact of Delayed Civil Rights

For the millions of Americans who rely on screen readers, keyboard navigation, and assistive technologies to interact with their government, the delay represents a continued barrier to entry.

Emmanuel Jenkins, a member of the Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council (DDC), captures the frustration shared by advocates nationwide:

“I think the deadline was moved for many reasons, but one of the biggest reasons is that accessibility is still not viewed as important enough by many systems and agencies. Even within the federal government, many websites are still not fully accessible. That alone speaks volumes about where accessibility currently stands as a priority.

“I was extremely disappointed. Accessibility has always been a requirement, and there has always been a lack of accessibility, especially when it comes to websites and the overall use of the internet. When deadlines like this are moved, it sends the message of ‘let’s make it harder on people with disabilities a little longer.’”

Local Implications: What 265,000 Delawareans Face

The physical world has clear civil rights boundaries, but as government services, healthcare information, public education tools, and benefits enrollment portals increasingly shift entirely online, the digital world remains highly unequal.

It is estimated that 1 in 4 adults in the United States lives with a disability. Applied to our state, that represents roughly 265,000 Delawareans.

In a formal letter regarding the delay, Delaware’s DDC leadership outlined the local reality: “Expanding digital requirements while delaying accessibility protections creates a harmful imbalance where individuals with disabilities are expected to navigate increasingly complex systems without equal access to the tools needed to do so.”

“These barriers can lead to serious and negative outcomes,” the DDC leadership noted, “including delays or inability to access critical services, loss of benefits, reduced access to healthcare and education, and increased reliance on others for basic needs.”

The Obligation Remains Unchanged

National legal and tech experts (and we here at the GIC) are quickly reminding public sector entities that while the explicit regulatory enforcement deadline has shifted to April 2027, the legal obligation has been the law of the land for decades.

The DOJ’s 2024 final rule simply clarified how to meet those standards, not when to start. Private litigation risks remain active, and agencies are still legally liable for the digital barriers they maintain. (What we wrote last year regarding the consequences of non-compliance ended up being one of our most-read blog posts of 2025.)

Rather than viewing this extra twelve months as a “pause” or an excuse to stall, organizations must use the time to double down on document remediation, staff training, and platform auditing.

Delaware’s Intentional Path Forward

The moving target presents an obstacle to advocacy groups, but it hasn’t altered their trajectory. Delaware’s internal teams are pushing forward regardless of federal timelines.

As Emmanuel Jenkins notes, “Even though the deadline has moved, the DDC remains fully committed to ensuring accessibility. We have made accessibility a focus on everything we work on — from our website to our content to the deliverables we provide to the public. We are not perfect, but we are intentional.”

That’s our advice to Delaware agencies in light of the revised deadline: Be intentional and work continuously toward a goal of perfect accessibility. That goal may or may not be attainable, but the effort itself matters. It will help your agency to protect itself legally, and to better serve every single Delaware resident.