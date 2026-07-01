Scaling Consistency and Accessibility

Posted on July 1, 2026

Widespread Adoption of Delaware’s Lighthouse Design System

Use of the GIC’s Lighthouse Design System continues to spread across the state, through agencies big and small!

Lighthouse Design System provides a WordPress library of pre-designed components that allow agencies to focus on content decisions since the accessibility of the design is already baked in.

Here’s a quick look at where things stand right now with our platform implementation.

Live Lighthouse Platforms

We’re excited to see so many state entities already successfully launched and active on the Lighthouse platform. The following agency sites have fully transitioned their digital presence:

Sites Currently in Development

The GIC team is actively working behind the scenes on the next wave of development.

Among our projects is the migration to Lighthouse of the state portal, Delaware.gov.

Here are some of the other agencies whose sites are moving through the active design and development pipeline and will be launched on Lighthouse in the coming weeks:

Sites Developed Outside the GIC

Lighthouse is an open-source design system, with instructions and code available for any state agency or municipality to use.

Here are some of the sites that agencies that either handle their websites internally or use vendors other than the GIC:

What’s Next?

Beyond the sites actively in development, we have a growing queue of partners getting ready to begin the process.

It can be hard to know how to prepare, especially if your agency’s website is big and has a lot of outdated content. Here’s how the Division of Arts worked through their process of a Lighthouse upgrade. The process can be very quick when agencies have organized their own thinking on website goals.

You can learn more about Lighthouse and find code snippets through our Storybook site.

Be sure to check out our Lighthouse page, which includes a sign up link.

If your agency is ready to start auditing its content structure, reach out to the GIC team to learn more!

Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to light up new sites and unify Delaware’s digital landscape.