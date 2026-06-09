GIC Accessibility Newsletter: Issue #10

Posted on June 9, 2026

The Deadline Clock Resets

The Department of Justice has moved the ADA Title II digital accessibility compliance deadline back a year. The new deadline is April 24, 2027 for sites serving populations greater than 50,000 and April 24, 2028 for smaller government sites.

The extension reflects what governments have been communicating consistently, according to National Association of Counties (NACo) CIO and Managing Director John Matelski, which is that the original timelines underestimated the capacity constraints of local governments.

NACo surveyed its Tech Xchange community, which connects county leaders, and responses revealed that not a single one out of more than 100 counties that answered felt they were even at 75 percent compliance.

Read the full article at GovTech.com.

About a week later, the Department of Health and Human Services issued its own Interim Final Rule, also extending compliance dates by a year for recipients of HHS funding such as hospitals, community health centers, and state-administered social services.

The delay may feel like a relief to some agencies who are worried about their ability to be fully compliant. But to those whose access is being denied, it represents an unfortunate opportunity for government agencies to ease up on their own efforts.

The reaction from the Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council was clear.

Upcoming Accessibility Events

Accessibility Summer Camp 2026

June 12, 2026

Visit the Accessibility Summer Camp Official Homepage

The premier annual virtual training event co-sponsored by WSU Tech and Wichita State University. It features a keynote from Blackboard’s Director of Accessibility and practical breakout workshops for public sector creators on document remediation and digital compliance. (NOTE: $25 registration fee.)

Accessibility Made Easy for New Learning Designers

June 18, 2026

More Information and Registration

Simple design choices, including testing real users, keeping layouts clear, and using accessible media, can make training more welcoming for people with disabilities. We’ll also walk through how everyday tools and basic accessibility practices can make content easier for everyone to use.

Neuroinclusive Design: Beyond Compliance Toward Sensory-Responsive Accessibility

June 24, 2026

Register directly via the ADA National Network Event Page

Sponsored by the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center, this specialized live webinar leverages applied neuroscience to show public sector writers and designers how to adjust acoustics, color contrast, and layouts to ease sensory load for neurodivergent citizens.

Who’s Policing Accessibility?

When it comes to digital accessibility enforcement, Norway is widely considered the most vigilant country in the world.

While the United States relies heavily on a reactive model where enforcement happens via complaints to the DOJ or private lawsuits, Norway doesn’t wait around. Instead, they actively audit websites, mobile apps, and self-service kiosks across the country under strict laws that apply to both government agencies and private businesses alike.

In late 2025, Norway’s accessibility regulator ran an official inspection on a massive regional patient healthcare portal serving nearly half a million citizens. The audit uncovered 119 distinct digital accessibility failures, including broken keyboard navigation and text-scaling bugs.

When the platform failed to patch all the errors by their formal remediation deadline, the regulator ordered a daily penalty of the equivalent of more than $5000 for every single day the remaining 64 accessibility bugs went unfixed!



Other Honorable Mentions for Global Vigilance:

Ireland: Under the European Accessibility Act (EAA), severe or continuous non-compliance can technically carry criminal sanctions, including up to 18 months of imprisonment for corporate directors.

Under the European Accessibility Act (EAA), severe or continuous non-compliance can technically carry criminal sanctions, including up to 18 months of imprisonment for corporate directors. Spain & Hungary: Have established massive financial penalties for digital non-compliance, reaching to one million euros and up. ($1,153,300.00+ in US dollars.)

