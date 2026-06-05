Phoenix-area Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 5-8)
PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (June 5-8), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:
- Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 8) for pavement improvement project. Southbound on-ramps closed at Glendale Avenue, Bethany Home Road and Highland Avenue. Detours: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 8) for widening project. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramps to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Detours: Alternate routes include Chandler Boulevard and Germann Road.
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Cactus and Union Hills roads from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 8) for overhead sign maintenance. Northbound I-17 on-ramps closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues. Note: Access from I-17 to east- and westbound Loop 101 will be unavailable during the closure. Detours: Traffic can use the northbound frontage road and re-enter via Union Hills Road. Drivers may consider exiting ahead of the closure and using 19th or 35th avenues to access Loop 101.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and US 60 from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (June 6) for pavement repairs. Detour: Consider westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound SR 143, eastbound I-10 and eastbound US 60 as an alternate freeway route.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (June 7) for pavement repairs. Detour: Consider westbound US 60 to westbound I-10, northbound SR 143 and eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) as an alternate freeway route.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 8) for pavement improvements. Expect on- and off-ramp closures at times. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider alternate routes, with southbound Interstate 17 SB as an alternate freeway route. Note: One lane of Southbound Loop 101 will be closed (four lanes open) in this same stretch.
Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
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