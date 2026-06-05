Phoenix-area Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 5-8)

: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route.

: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route.

: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route.

: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route.

: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route.

: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route.

: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route.

Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Southbound State Route 51 closed between Indian School Road and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Cactus and Union Hills roads

from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday

(June 8) for overhead sign maintenance.

Northbound I-17 on-ramps closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues. Note:

Access from I-17 to east- and westbound Loop 101 will be unavailable during the closure.

Detours