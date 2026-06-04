Join ADOT for a June 17 open house for SR 347 Improvement Project

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation and its project partners will hold an in-person open house on June 17 to inform the public about the upcoming State Route 347 Improvement Project and what to expect during construction. Work is scheduled to begin this summer and will focus on pavement rehabilitation during the project’s first phase.

The project will improve a 14-mile section of SR 347 between Interstate 10 and the City of Maricopa. This project corridor runs through Maricopa and Pinal counties and is primarily located within the Gila River Indian Community.

The open house is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 17 at City Hall in the City of Maricopa, located at 39700 West Civic Center Plaza, Maricopa. The same presentation will be shared at 5:45 p.m. and again at 6:45 p.m.

For those not able to attend the open house in person, the City of Maricopa will offer the ability to live stream the two presentations from these two links:

The first phase of this three-and-a-half-year project will be to rehabilitate the existing travel lanes and shoulders along SR 347 between I-10 and the City of Maricopa. This work will provide a smoother, more comfortable driving surface for motorists while preparing the roadway for widening and interchange construction, which is expected to begin this winter.

Open house attendees will learn about the timeline for this initial phase of construction beginning this summer and how ADOT plans to keep traffic flowing during peak travel times. Work is planned mostly at night and on the weekends during the first phase of this project to minimize disruptions.

The SR 347 Improvement Project also includes these upgrades:

Adding a new third lane in each direction from I-10 to the City of Maricopa and constructing concrete median barrier to physically separate the directions of travel

Constructing new grade-separated interchanges at Riggs Road and Mammoth Way

Adding turn lanes, acceleration and deceleration lanes, and signal improvements at Casa Blanca Road and Maricopa Road

ADOT is partnering with the City of Maricopa, Gila River Indian Community, Maricopa Association of Governments and Pinal County on this $396 million improvement project.

For more information about the SR 347 Improvement Project, or to sign up for traffic alerts and project updates, visit azdot.gov/sr347.