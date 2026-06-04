DPS Launches Operation Safe Summer

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is launching Operation Safe Summer – a coordinated initiative to provide enhanced patrols in high-volume pedestrian corridors in central areas of Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth this summer. The operation aims to strengthen public safety and deter criminal activity so visitors and residents can safely enjoy events across our state.

“This summer is particularly special for Texas, as we welcome millions of visitors for a variety of events – including the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Under Operation Safe Summer, DPS is proactively responding to the anticipated influx of tourists and crowds, offering support to our local law enforcement partners to ensure all events taking place this summer, and the areas around them, remain safe, secure and enjoyable for residents and visitors alike.”

DPS will work in partnership with local police departments in each participating city to provide expanded patrol coverage to maintain visible and consistent safety in urban areas expected to host significant crowds and high visitor traffic. Troopers will be assigned to areas experiencing elevated pedestrian activity, such as stadiums, entertainment districts and concert venues.

Operation Safe Summer is a collaborative effort to deploy state resources in support of local agencies, helping to safeguard and maintain high-traffic corridors that contribute to both public safety and quality of life. Patrol coverage will emphasize consistency in keeping these areas safe and orderly, and operational adjustments will be made as needed based on pedestrian-traffic patterns, event schedules and real-time public safety considerations.

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(HQ 2026-060)