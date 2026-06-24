DPS Honors Fallen Trooper in Childress

AUSTIN – Today, hundreds gathered at Childress High School, to pay their respects to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Sergio Romero, who was tragically killed in the line of duty last week.

Romero’s wife and two young sons were surrounded by family and friends as they said their final goodbyes to the Trooper who joined DPS last year. Texas State Senator Charles Perry attended the service. He was joined by Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach and Commissioners Nelda Luce Blair, Larry B. Long and Dan Hord III. DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin, Lt. Colonel Walt Goodson, Lt. Colonel Jason Taylor, THP Chief Bryan Rippee and other DPS leaders from across the state also came to pay their respects.

“In his short life, Trooper Romero proved to be a true lawman who proudly wore the badge and the Texas tan,” said Colonel Martin. “There is no doubt that he cared about the people of his community, and we will ensure that everyone remembers his legacy and the sacrifice he made in service of the state he loved. I ask that you please continue to keep his wife, two sons, friends and colleagues in your prayers as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

Trooper Sergio Romero, 27, was attempting to conduct a traffic stop along US-287 near Childress, around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, when a truck-tractor semi-trailer pulled out in front of him, causing his patrol unit to collide with the vehicle. Trooper Romero died on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Romero was a member of Recruit Class B-2025, graduating in September of last year. He was stationed in Childress. The father of two lived a life of service, starting his law enforcement career with the Memphis Police Department then the Hall Co. Sheriff’s Office before joining DPS.

Trooper Romero is the 244th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

Photos of today’s service are available here.

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(HQ 2026-071)