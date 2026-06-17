DPS Trooper Dies in Traffic Crash

AUSTIN – It is with great sadness that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the death of a Highway Patrol Trooper following a traffic crash in Childress County.

Trooper Sergio Romero, 27, was attempting to conduct a traffic stop along US-287 near Childress, around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, when a truck-tractor semi-trailer pulled out in front of him, causing his patrol unit to collide with the vehicle. Trooper Romero died on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

“Today, we grieve the loss of one of our own,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Trooper Sergio Romero served the people of his community and the state of Texas with courage, integrity and selfless devotion. Our hearts break alongside his family, friends, fellow Troopers and all who loved him. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice he made in service of his fellow Texans.”

Trooper Romero lived a life of service, serving with the Hall Co. Sheriff’s Office prior to joining DPS as a member of Class B-2025. Trooper Romero was stationed in Childress. He is survived by his wife, Francisca, and two young sons.

Trooper Sergio Romero is the 244th DPS Officer to die in the line of duty since 1823. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

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(HQ 2026-070)