Tipster Helps Authorities Capture Featured Fugitive in Marble Falls

AUSTIN – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Victor Ramos Jr. – who was this month’s Featured Fugitive – is back in custody after being captured in Marble Falls last weekend. An increased Texas Crime Stoppers reward will be paid for his arrest.

Victor Manuel Ramos Jr., 19, was taken into custody on June 21, 2026, by the Marble Falls Police Department at a business in the area after following up on tip information. DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents assisted in the investigation.

In April 2025, Ramos was convicted in Burnet Co. of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact following an incident with a 16-year-old girl. He was given 10 years of probation. Ramos had been wanted out of Llano Co. since Aug. 15, 2025, for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. On Aug. 21, 2025, a warrant was also issued out of Burnet Co. for his arrest for a probation violation, stemming from his original charges from April 2025. More information about Ramos can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 44 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 32 sex offenders and eight gang members – with $61,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

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(HQ 2026-072)