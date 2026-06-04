Wyoming National Guard strengthens wildfire response coordination through tabletop exercise

Wyoming National Guard

By Maj. Craig Heilig

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When a wildfire starts, every minute matters. Agencies across Wyoming are working together to ensure they can respond quickly, effectively and as one team.

Representatives from the Wyoming National Guard, Wyoming State Forestry Division, Wyoming Homeland Security, Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center leadership and the Camp Guernsey Fire Department participated in a wildfire tabletop exercise in Cheyenne focused on improving coordination before and during wildfire incidents.

The exercise brought together key decision-makers and emergency response partners to discuss roles, responsibilities and communication procedures during a variety of wildfire scenarios.

Participants worked through situations involving wildfires originating on Camp Guernsey, requests for Wyoming Army National Guard aviation support and incidents requiring state resources and interagency coordination.

The scenarios examined how agencies would communicate, coordinate resources and support one another during rapidly evolving wildfire incidents.

The discussion focused on improving understanding of each agency’s role in wildfire response while identifying opportunities to strengthen coordination before an emergency occurs.

“Wildfire response starts with relationships and understanding long before an incident occurs,” said Lt. Col. Casey Henry, joint director of military support. “Exercises like this help us identify opportunities for improvement and ensure we are prepared to work together when Wyoming communities are threatened.”

The tabletop exercise also provided an opportunity for participants to gain a better understanding of each organization’s capabilities and responsibilities during emergency operations.

“Wildfires don’t recognize organizational boundaries,” said Kelly Norris, Wyoming State Forester with the Wyoming State Forestry Division. “Exercises like this help us build relationships, understand capabilities and improve coordination before an incident occurs. When agencies know how to work together ahead of time, we can provide a more effective response when Wyoming communities are threatened.”

“Preparedness is a team effort,” said Lyn Budd, director of Wyoming Homeland Security. “By bringing partners together before wildfire season, we improve coordination, clarify responsibilities and strengthen Wyoming’s ability to respond when emergencies occur.”

Leaders also discussed the process for requesting Wyoming Army National Guard assets, including UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

Participants reviewed how those resources can be integrated into wildfire suppression efforts through established state emergency management procedures.

The exercise reinforced the importance of partnerships between military, state and local agencies.

Continued collaboration helps ensure a faster, more coordinated response when fires threaten Wyoming communities, critical infrastructure and natural resources.

Through continued training, exercises and collaboration, agencies across Wyoming are working to strengthen their ability to protect lives, property and natural resources throughout the state.