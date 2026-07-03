Wyoming Guard Prepares for Independence Day 250th Celebration

Wyoming National Guard

July 3, 2026

By Sgt. Joseph Burns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Inside the Joint Force Readiness Center on July 3, 2026, Soldiers and Airmen from the Wyoming National Guard rehearsed marching formations and ceremony procedures for Wyoming’s Independence Day celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. The training began with a plan for the parade and a safety brief. They then conducted marching practice and ceremony coordination for July 4.

The Independence Day celebration starts in Cheyenne with a UH-60 Black Hawk flyover at 9 a.m. over the Wyoming State Capitol. This marks the start of the parade. The UH-60s remain focused on the capital area. They do not fly across the rest of the state.

Early in the morning, C-130 Hercules aircraft depart for statewide flyovers. They pass over major cities across Wyoming throughout the day. Their route ends in Cheyenne with a final flyover over the Wyoming State Capitol. This final pass signals the start of the ceremony at 1:00 p.m., immediately following the parade.

In Cheyenne, the parade follows the morning flyover. Wyoming’s own 67th Army Band will play in the parade. The band will also perform the national anthem at the ceremony that follows. After the parade, a Touch-A-Truck event will allow attendees to see military vehicles and equipment up close.

Later that evening, fireworks will be launched at the Wyoming State Capitol. The display honors Independence Day and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Before the rehearsal, Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, adjutant general for the Wyoming National Guard, spoke to Soldiers and Airmen. He thanked them for their participation. He reflected on the meaning of Independence Day.

The rehearsal ensured participants were prepared to represent the Wyoming National Guard during Independence Day events across Wyoming and in Cheyenne.

Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, adjutant general for the Wyoming National Guard, speaks to Soldiers and Airmen during a rehearsal at the Joint Force Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyo., July 3, 2026. Porter thanked participants for their support and reflected on the meaning of Independence Day ahead of Wyoming’s 250th anniversary celebration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Burns)