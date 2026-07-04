Wyoming National Guard helps celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in Cheyenne

By Wyoming National Guard Public Affairs Office

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming National Guard joined thousands of residents and visitors in downtown Cheyenne July 4, 2026 to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Soldiers and Airmen supported the America 250th Parade and Ceremony with military flyovers, ceremonial support and community outreach.

The event honored the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It brought together military members, elected officials, community leaders and families from across Wyoming.

The Guard’s participation highlighted its dual mission of defending the nation overseas and serving Wyoming communities at home.

The celebration began with a UH-60 Black Hawk flyover of the Wyoming State Capitol Building as the parade stepped off.

One of the most memorable parts of the parade came when Soldiers and Airmen from across the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard marched together through downtown Cheyenne. Their formation reflected the unity, readiness and commitment that have defined the National Guard for generations.

Leading the formation were Wyoming’s senior military and state leaders, including Gov. Mark Gordon, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter and Command Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Thad Ehde.

Later, the Wyoming National Guard Color Guard posted the colors while a Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 Hercules flew over the Capitol during the National Anthem. The flyover marked one of the day’s signature moments.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a chance to reflect on the sacrifices and service that built our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming. “For generations, the Wyoming National Guard has stood beside our communities in times of war, disaster and celebration. It is an honor for our Soldiers and Airmen to help commemorate this historic milestone alongside the people we serve.”

Throughout the day, Soldiers and Airmen welcomed visitors during the Touch-a-Truck event. They answered questions about military service and gave families the chance to explore military vehicles and equipment.

The Wyoming Army National Guard also recognized the UH-60 Black Hawk flight crew for opening the parade with a flyover above the Wyoming State Capitol.

Closing out the ceremony, Gov. Mark Gordon concluded his speech with the familiar Wyoming expression, “Powder River, Let ’er Buck!” The crowd erupted in cheers as the celebration continued.

For 250 years, Americans have answered the call to serve. Today, the Wyoming National Guard continues that tradition by defending the nation, responding to emergencies and serving Wyoming communities whenever called.

Whether supporting combat operations overseas, helping during natural disasters or participating in community celebrations, the Wyoming National Guard remains committed to serving both state and nation.

Soldiers and Airmen from the Wyoming National Guard march through downtown Cheyenne during the America 250th Parade in Cheyenne, Wyo., July 4, 2026. The formation was part of Wyoming’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Burns)

A Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 Hercules flies over the Wyoming State Capitol during the National Anthem at the America 250th Ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyo., July 4, 2026. The flyover marked one of the ceremony’s signature moments as Wyoming celebrated the nation’s 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Micah Warren)

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for the Wyoming National Guard, calls the Color Guard forward before the National Anthem during the America 250th Ceremony at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne, Wyo., July 4, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Micah Warren)

Families explore military vehicles during the Touch-A-Truck event following the America 250th Parade and Ceremony in Cheyenne, Wyo., July 4, 2026. Soldiers and Airmen from the Wyoming National Guard welcomed visitors, answered questions about military service and provided an inside look at military equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Burns)