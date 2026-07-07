Wyoming Army National Guard, community partners help conclude Habitat for Humanity homebuilding project

By Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County, Soldiers assigned to the 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment and local community partners concluded a collaborative homebuilding project June 25, 2026, marking another milestone in an effort to expand affordable housing opportunities for families in Cheyenne.

The partnership supported Habitat for Humanity’s ongoing 12-home development, bringing together military personnel, nonprofit organizations and community volunteers to help accelerate construction while strengthening relationships across Laramie County.

“The partnership with the 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment has been a huge impact,” said Dan Dorsch, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County. “It’s allowed us to jumpstart our 12-unit development and gave us a huge boost to the housing production that we were hoping to do with this project and into the future.”

Throughout the build, Soldiers worked alongside volunteers, contributing labor while supporting Habitat for Humanity’s mission of providing affordable homeownership opportunities for local families.

“Every day they showed up excited to work,” Dorsch said. “Knowing they were building these homes for their community, in their own backyard, and for families they serve was really cool to see.”

According to Dorsch, stable and affordable housing creates long-term benefits that extend beyond homeownership.

“Having an affordable home to call home increases education outcomes, gives families stability and allows them to stay here in Cheyenne in the community they love,” he said. “It will be a hand up for these families for generations to come.”

The project brought together organizations from across the community, demonstrating how partnerships can help address local housing needs through shared service and collaboration.

“Habitat’s mission is bringing people together to build homes, community and hope,” Dorsch said. “This project is a prime example of that mission in action. Habitat couldn’t do what we do or have the impact we have in our community without partnerships like the one with the 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment.”

With the current development nearing completion, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County is already looking toward future projects. Dorsch said the organization plans to begin another 12-home development in 2027 and hopes to continue working with military units and other community partners to increase affordable housing throughout Laramie County.

“The more we build, the more partnerships it’s going to take,” Dorsch said. “We’re excited about the potential to continue partnering with the military to help build more homes in Laramie County.”

Wyoming Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Cunningham, senior enlisted leader of the 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment, listens to a prayer from a local priest during a conclusion ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity homebuilding project in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 26, 2026. The project collaboration brought together the Wyoming Army National Guard, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County and community partners to help accelerate the construction of affordable homes while strengthening community relationships throughout Laramie County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)

Wyoming Army National Guard 1st Lt. Everhett Biland, commander of the 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment, and the detachment’s senior enlisted leader, Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Cunningham, pose for a photo in front of a home during a conclusion ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity homebuilding project in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 26, 2026. The project collaboration brought together the Wyoming Army National Guard, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County and community partners to help accelerate the construction of affordable homes while strengthening community relationships throughout Laramie County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)

Wyoming Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Cunningham, senior enlisted leader of the 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment, signs the interior framing of a home during a conclusion ceremony for a Habitat for Humanity homebuilding project in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 26, 2026. The project collaboration brought together the Wyoming Army National Guard, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County and community partners to help accelerate the construction of affordable homes while strengthening community relationships throughout Laramie County. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)