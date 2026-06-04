Chitra Productions Awarded Multi-Year Contract Supporting Critical Infrastructure Through Logistics & Software Solutions

As we continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering solutions that create lasting value for our customers while advancing the capabilities needed to meet tomorrow's challenges” — Vibhaa Vermani

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibhaa Vermani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chitra Productions, LLC, announced today that the company has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide logistics and logistics software support services. The award expands Chitra's portfolio of technology-enabled solutions supporting critical infrastructure and operational excellence.

Through this effort, Chitra will deliver logistics expertise, analytical support, and software-enabled capabilities designed to improve operational effectiveness, streamline processes, and enhance mission readiness. The company's integrated approach combines logistics domain knowledge with innovative technology solutions to help organizations optimize operations, improve visibility, and make informed decisions.

"This award represents an exciting opportunity for Chitra to further demonstrate the value of combining logistics expertise with innovative software solutions," said Vermani. "We are proud to support critical infrastructure initiatives and look forward to delivering capabilities that improve operational performance, efficiency, and long-term mission success."

Under Vermani's leadership, Chitra has built a reputation for delivering high-quality professional, technical, and management services across complex operating environments. The company combines subject matter expertise, innovation, and a customer-focused approach to help organizations address evolving challenges and achieve measurable results.

"This contract reflects our continued investment in technology innovation and operational excellence," Vermani added. "As we continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering solutions that create lasting value for our customers while advancing the capabilities needed to meet tomorrow's challenges."

About Chitra Productions, LLC

Chitra Productions, LLC is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The company provides professional, technical, and management consulting services specializing in logistics, program management, cybersecurity, training and education support, research program administration, modeling and simulation, software solutions, and advanced technology services.

In addition to its logistics and operational support capabilities, Chitra develops AI-driven solutions that help organizations strengthen cybersecurity, accelerate cyber compliance, and improve risk management. Through innovative technologies and mission-focused services, Chitra enables customers to operate more efficiently, securely, and effectively in increasingly complex environments.

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