Chitra Secures New Five-Year Contract, Continuing Vibha Kapoor Vermani's Mission to Expand STEM Opportunities

When I started Chitra, my goal was to build more than a successful business. I wanted to create jobs, invest in people, and make a difference.” — Vibhaa Kapoor Vermani

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chitra Productions, LLC, led by Founder and CEO Vibha Kapoor Vermani, has secured a new five-year, multiple-award contract to continue supporting internship programs that help students from underserved communities pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The award is a successful recompete, extending work Chitra has proudly performed for the past five years.

For Vermani, the contract represents much more than continued business success. It reflects a personal commitment to helping students discover careers that can transform their futures.

"Helping students realize their potential is one of the most rewarding things we do," said Vermani. "An internship can build confidence, spark a passion for STEM, and open doors that last a lifetime. Knowing we can continue making that impact for another five years is incredibly meaningful."

Over the past five years, Chitra has supported internship programs by connecting students with mentors, hands-on learning experiences, and career development opportunities. The new contract allows the company to continue investing in the next generation while helping strengthen the future STEM workforce.

Vermani believes the greatest measure of success is the lives a company impacts.

"When I started Chitra, my goal was to build more than a successful business. I wanted to create jobs, invest in people, and make a difference," she said. "This contract allows us to continue doing exactly that, while inspiring students to pursue careers they may never have imagined."

Looking ahead, Vermani hopes to expand Chitra's workforce development efforts even further.

"My vision is to continue creating programs that connect students with mentors, meaningful experiences, and career opportunities," she said. "If we can help young people believe in themselves and build a brighter future, then we have accomplished something that truly matters."

About Chitra Productions, LLC

Chitra Productions, LLC is a Woman-Owned Small Business providing workforce development, technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation, communications, and program management solutions. Together with its technology company, aiComply, Chitra develops innovative solutions that strengthen organizations while creating opportunities for students, professionals, and future leaders.

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