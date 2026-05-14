Vibhaa Vermani Launches TKHH! Tu Kar Hum Hain-Let’s Win It Podcast Focused on Leadership, Resilience, & Personal Growth

Leadership podcast featuring authentic conversations on resilience, entrepreneurship, empowerment, and personal growth for global Indian and NRI audiences.

TKHH! is about creating honest conversations that encourage people to believe in themselves, take action, and build something meaningful, regardless of where they start.” — Vibhaa Vermani

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur and business leader Vibhaa Vermani, Founder and CEO of Chitra Productions and aiComply, is launching a new podcast titled TKHH! Tu Kar Hum Hain, a platform dedicated to authentic conversations around leadership, encouragement, empowerment, entrepreneurship, resilience, and personal growth for audiences across India and the global NRI community.

TKHH — meaning “You take the step, we are with you” — reflects a message of encouragement, support, and collective strength, reinforcing the belief that no one has to pursue their goals alone.

The podcast will feature candid discussions with founders, executives, creators, innovators, and individuals who have overcome challenges to build meaningful impact in their industries and communities. Through personal stories and practical insights, TKHH! aims to inspire listeners to pursue growth, navigate adversity, and lead with purpose while staying connected to culture, identity, and ambition in an increasingly global world.

Known for building companies at the intersection of media, technology, and AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, Vermani created the podcast as an extension of her long-standing commitment to storytelling and empowering others through shared experiences.

“Every successful journey begins with uncertainty, setbacks, and difficult decisions,” said Vermani. “TKHH! is about creating honest conversations that encourage people to believe in themselves, take action, and build something meaningful, regardless of where they start. It's not where you come from, it's where you are going.”

The podcast will explore topics including:

• Personal resilience and mindset

• Encouragement and Empowerment

• Health, Relationships, Career, and Money Goals

• Entrepreneurship and business growth

• Technology and transformation

• Navigating change and overcoming obstacles

• Leadership and decision-making

• Career development and empowerment

• Global perspectives from Indian and NRI leaders

TKHH! reflects Vermani’s broader philosophy that leadership is built through discipline, adaptability, and the willingness to keep moving forward despite challenges. The show is designed for individuals seeking motivation and practical guidance in both their personal and professional lives.

The podcast is produced through aiComply, with support from Chitra Productions’ media and communications expertise. As the primary sponsor and production platform behind the show, aiComply continues expanding its commitment to innovation, leadership, and meaningful impact beyond the cybersecurity and compliance space and services.

The first season of TKHH! Tu Kar Hum Hain-Let’s Win It! is currently in production and will be available on major podcast platforms.

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