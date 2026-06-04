Volusia ECHO Committee to Meet June 11

Posted On: June 4, 2026

The Volusia County Environmental, Cultural, Historic, and Outdoor Recreation (ECHO) Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 11, in the Volusia County Historic Courthouse, Room 202, 125 W. New York Ave., DeLand.

Staff will provide training on the new 2026 ECHO scoresheet to the committee and present quarterly progress reports on active ECHO and Direct County Expenditure projects. The committee will also receive a master trails presentation and consider a recommendation to rescind ECHO Grant #25-17 awarded to Conservation Florida Inc. for the D Ranch Preserve & Nature Center.

The agenda packet and live audio for the meeting can be found at www.volusia.org/echo-committee.

Written comments regarding the agenda may be emailed to jmarcum@volusia.org or by letter to Jill Marcum, 123 W. Indiana Ave., Room 200, DeLand, FL 32720. Comments received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, will be presented to the committee and become part of the public record. Please include your name, address, and “ECHO Advisory Committee public participation” in your correspondence.

Learn more about the ECHO program at www.volusia.org/echo or by contacting Daniel Marsh at dmarsh@volusia.org.

Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II)

Pursuant to Title II of the ADA, Volusia County does not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities in providing or conducting its services, programs, or activities. Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of county policies to participate in a meeting or other event, should contact the county’s ADA Title II coordinator, Jim Corbett, at 386-248-1760 no later than two business days before the event or meeting.