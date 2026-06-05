Dinant Says Climate Action Is Good for Business

Dinant practices responsible water use across its agricultural operations.

On World Environment Day, Honduran company highlights investments in renewable energy, water management, and biodiversity

Climate action is good business. Companies that use resources more efficiently are better prepared for the future. Dinant sees sustainability as an investment in our long-term competitiveness.” — Gabriela Carvajal, Corporate Communications Manager at Dinant

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This World Environment Day , Dinant highlights how climate action has strengthened its business resilience while reducing environmental impact across its operations.Gabriela Carvajal, Corporate Communications Manager at Dinant, said, “As one of Central America’s leading agribusiness and consumer goods manufacturers, we have a responsibility to help address climate change. We also know that climate action is good business. Companies that use resources more efficiently are better prepared for the future. Dinant sees sustainability as an investment in our long-term competitiveness.”In recent years, Dinant has cut fossil fuel use, increased renewable energy, improved water management, enhanced supply-chain monitoring, and supported biodiversity across its operations. Highlights include:● Through the recovery and use of biogas and biomass from palm oil production, Dinant has generated over 256 million kWh of renewable electricity since 2008, including 12.5 million kWh supplied to Honduras’ national grid. The Company has also produced more than 100 million cubic meters of biogas, displacing 6 million gallons of bunker fuel and 1 million gallons of diesel.● Dinant’s $150 million snacks plant in Comayagua, opened in April 2025, has generated 1.5 million kWh of renewable energy through 3,528 installed solar panels, supplying 26% of the facility’s energy needs.● Dinant’s Lean Extraction Plant safely reuses treated wastewater to support crop production and responsible water management.● Since 2015, the Company has held ISO 14001 certification, an international standard for environmental management systems.Dinant is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil ( RSPO ), reflecting its commitment to responsible palm oil production and ongoing improvement. The Company is mapping over 47,000 hectares of palm plantations to improve traceability and support compliance with deforestation regulations. Dinant also partners with 3,300 independent producers across its supply chain to support responsible sourcing and sustainability requirements. These include palm oil, plantain, potato, coconut, and cassava producers.Dinant supports wildlife conservation at the Farallones Reserve, including breeding and releasing species such as jaguar and tapir, as part of its broader commitment to biodiversity protection in Honduras.“Sustainability is a long-term investment,” added Ms. Carvajal. “World Environment Day reminds us that companies must keep improving and measure progress honestly. For Dinant, protecting the environment directly contributes to business resilience while supporting jobs and economic development in Honduras.” Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer goods manufacturer in Central America and the Dominican Republic, committed to producing high-quality products while maintaining high standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. The Company employs 9,500 people, supports 24,000 dependents, and works with over 20,000 contractors, vendors, suppliers, and business partners. Dinant is a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR), underscoring its respect for human rights across its operations and supply chain. Dinant was a finalist at Walmart Central America’s 2025 Supplier Excellence Awards, reflecting the trust of one of the world’s largest retailers.

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