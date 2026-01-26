Dinant Strengthens Anti-Corruption Framework with FCPA Training by Foley Hoag

Dinant’s new snacks plant in Comayagua embodies the company’s significant investment in modern operations, ethics, governance, and compliance.

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinant has reinforced its commitment to the highest international standards of corporate governance and ethical standards through an executive training program on anti-corruption compliance delivered by Foley Hoag LLP , a leading Washington, DC law firm recognized for global compliance expertise.In December, 45 senior Dinant leaders—including managers from Sales, Logistics, Procurement, and Legal—attended a comprehensive online workshop on global anti-corruption compliance, U.S. sanctions, and international enforcement trends. The training was led by Anthony Mirenda, Co-Chair of Foley Hoag’s Government Investigations Practice, who has over 30 years of experience advising multinationals on compliance and regulatory risk.The workshop addressed key compliance and governance topics, including:- International anti-corruption efforts and enforcement trends- U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement- U.K. Bribery Act enforcement- U.S. sanctions compliance requirements- Third-party and operational risk- Internal compliance controls, enforcement case studies, and best-practice program design“Working with Foley Hoag enables us to strengthen our ethics and compliance culture and align our operations with international best practice,” said Karla Pacheco, Compliance and Ethics Manager at Dinant.The workshops are part of Dinant's annual compliance training program. They sit within broader ethics and governance enhancements underway at the company focused on strengthening leadership awareness, reinforcing accountability, and embedding compliance with international trade and sanctions laws across the organization.Strengthening Dinant’s Governance and Ethics FrameworkIn parallel, Dinant has formally established an Ethics Committee, chaired by Executive President Miguel Mauricio Facussé, to oversee ethical conduct across the Company.Dinant is finalizing a new Code of Ethics, benchmarked against international anti-corruption and compliance standards, to be launched soon. The Code will govern Dinant’s regional operations and value chain, including suppliers and intermediaries.As part of this broader program, Dinant is working with leading professional services firms, including Deloitte and EY, to strengthen governance, reporting, and compliance, ensuring that its operations meet globally recognized standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability.“Strong governance and ethical conduct are the cornerstone of Dinant’s continued growth,” said Miguel Mauricio Facussé, Executive President of Dinant. “We are committed to building robust governance systems that meet and exceed the standards and expectations of leading international companies and partners.”The company is also implementing advanced whistleblowing channels, including a confidential reporting mechanism to support the early identification and remediation of potential ethical concerns.Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer packaged goods manufacturer in Central America and the Dominican Republic committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. Dinant directly employs 7,860 people with over 24,000 dependents, while supporting over 20,000 contractors, vendors, and suppliers. As a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights ( VPSHR ), Dinant upholds strict environmental, social, and human-rights standards throughout its supply chain.

