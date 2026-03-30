Dinant Launches Updated Code of Ethics in Governance Upgrade

Dinant’s enhanced Code of Ethics applies to all business operations and partners.

EY to Launch Independent Whistleblower Channel

Dinant’s enhanced Code embeds ethics and compliance across the company. It ensures employees and business partners clearly understand our high expectations.” — Karla Pacheco, Compliance and Ethics Manager at Dinant

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dinant has formally launched its upgraded Code of Ethics, a comprehensive framework that strengthens integrity, transparency, and accountability across the company’s operations and value chain.The Code, available on Dinant’s website in both English and Spanish , applies to all employees and business partners, including suppliers, contractors, distributors, and intermediaries. It incorporates internationally recognized anti-corruption and compliance principles, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the U.K. Bribery Act.The new Code further reinforces Dinant’s existing prohibitions on bribery, facilitation payments, extortion, money laundering, and other forms of improper conduct. It clearly sets expectations on conflicts of interest, financial integrity, workplace conduct, human rights, and responsible business practices.“Strong governance and integrity are fundamental to Dinant’s long-term growth and credibility,” said Miguel Mauricio Facussé, Executive President of Dinant. “The new Code of Ethics sets out the standards that guide our operations across all our businesses and with all our partners. It reflects our commitment to building a modern, transparent, and accountable company that others are proud to do business with.”The Code is supported by a strengthened governance structure, including Dinant’s new Ethics Committee chaired by the Executive President, which oversees implementation, reviews compliance, and supports the investigation and resolution of concerns raised.Dinant has also established formal reporting channels for employees and third parties to raise concerns in confidence and without fear of retaliation. In April 2026, the company will launch an independent whistleblowing channel managed by EY to further enhance transparency and trust in the reporting process.“Confidential reporting is vital to a successful compliance program,” said Alfonso Crespo, Forensic and Integrity Service Partner at EY Central America. “Dinant’s approach shows a clear commitment to transparency, accountability, and international best practice.”Karla Pacheco, Compliance and Ethics Manager at Dinant, added, “Dinant’s enhanced Code embeds ethics and compliance across the company. It ensures employees and business partners clearly understand our high expectations.”The Code was developed with support from Universidad del Istmo (UNIS) in Guatemala, a specialist in corporate ethics and governance. Their input ensured Dinant’s framework includes both international best practice and regional expertise.This milestone builds on Dinant’s broader ethics and compliance program upgrade, which includes executive-level anti-corruption training delivered earlier this year by Foley Hoag LLP, a leading Washington, D.C. law firm recognized for global compliance expertise. Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer goods manufacturer in Central America and the Dominican Republic committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. The Company employs 9,500 people, supports more than 24,000 dependents, and collaborates with over 20,000 contractors, vendors, and suppliers. As a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR), Dinant upholds strict environmental, social, and human-rights standards throughout its operations and supply chain. Dinant was a finalist at Walmart Central America’s 2025 Supplier Excellence Awards ceremony, reflecting the trust and confidence of one of the world’s largest retailers.

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