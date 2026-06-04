PUBLIC NOTICE HMGP 4828-257

JOINT FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL

PUBLIC NOTICE

June 4, 2026

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Division of Emergency Management have received the following application for Federal grant funding. Final notice is hereby given of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) consideration to provide funding in the form of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Funds will be provided in accordance with Section 404 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, Public Law 93-288, as amended.

Under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), federal actions must be reviewed and evaluated for feasible alternatives and for social, economic, historic, environmental, legal, and safety considerations. Under Executive Order (EO) 11988 and EO 11990 FEMA is required to consider alternatives to and to provide public notice of any proposed actions in or affecting floodplains or wetlands

Funding for the proposed project will be conditional upon compliance with all applicable federal, tribal, state and local laws, regulations, floodplain standards, permit requirements and conditions.

Applicant:

Charlotte County FL

Project Title:

HMGP-4828- 257- Charlotte County, Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Generator

Location of Proposed Work:

The area affected by this project consists of homes in the following locations: Charlotte County proposes back-up power to the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library located at 401 Shreve St Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

Proposed Work and Purpose:

Charlotte County proposes to provide back-up power to the Punta Gorda Library located at 401 Shreve St. Punta Gorda, FL 33950. The project proposes purchasing and installing a portable generator to appropriately support the critical facility. Currently, this facility is unprotected without any source of back-up power. An interruption in the electric power supply would result in the loss of service provided by the post disaster shelter. The project shall allow the critical facility to maintain operation of the shelter and meal services during future power outage events.

Project Alternatives:

Alternative 1) If no action is taken, the Punta Gorda Library will not have backup power to continue to provide services such as a post-storm Disaster Recovery Center, and Mobile Registration Intake Center, community information hub, cooling station, changing station, post-storm sheltering location. This site would also not be available for use during storm events as a severe weather shelter or as a host shelter for other counties or for use as a staging site for mutual aid.

Comment Period:

Comments are solicited from the public; local, state or federal agencies; and other interested parties in order to consider and evaluate the impacts of the proposed project. The comments should be made in writing and addressed to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Bureau of Mitigation, 2489 Shumard Oak Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32399-2100. These are due within 15 days of this notice. The State will forward comments to applicable regulatory agencies as needed. Interested persons may submit comments, obtain more detailed information about the proposed action, or request a copy of the findings by contacting:

Nathan Cameron Sr. Financial Analyst

Charlotte County BOCC

941-397-1563

Nathan.cameron@charlottecountyfl.gov

State Environmental Specialist Team

Florida Division of Emergency Management

MitigationEnvironmental@em.myflorida.com