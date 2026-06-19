Fourteen Charlotte County Products Compete in Coolest Thing Made in Florida Competition
Fourteen Charlotte County products are in the running in the Coolest Thing Made in Florida competition, a statewide celebration of Florida-made products, manufacturers and innovation.
Presented by the Florida Chamber of Commerce in partnership with FloridaCommerce, the competition highlights products manufactured across the state. Charlotte County companies represented in the competition include
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Amigo Pallets PG Inc.
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Baby Barrier Fence
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Built Right/Fluidra
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Cast Systems LLC
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Hydro-E-Lectric Inc.
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ProGlider Boats LLC
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Ultra-Tech Enterprises Inc.
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QLine Product Corp.
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Pulsafeeder
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Waterway Boat Lift Covers Inc.
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Underwater Fish Light LLC
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Galaxy Multi Rides
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SuperTrak
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Torch & Needle
The Popular Voting Round is open through July 1. Supporters may vote once per day at CoolestThingMadeInFlorida.com to help determine which products advance to the Top 32 bracket competition.
"Having 14 Charlotte County products represented in this statewide competition speaks to the depth and diversity of manufacturing in our community," said Kay Tracy, director of Charlotte County Economic Development. "These companies reflect the innovation, craftsmanship and problem-solving that help strengthen Charlotte County's economy. We encourage residents, businesses and community partners to support our local nominees by voting daily."
To vote, visit: https://tinyurl.com/VOTE4COOLESTTHING
For information, contact Maria Vastola at 941-764-4942 or maria.vastola@charlottecountyfl.gov.
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