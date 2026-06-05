TuxCare Introduces Endless Lifecycle Support for MariaDB

TuxCare

Organizations gain extended security support for MariaDB 10.6 beyond end of life, reducing upgrade pressure and helping maintain compliance

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced the availability of Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for MariaDB , providing organizations with ongoing security support for MariaDB Community Server 10.6 after its scheduled end-of-life date of July 6, 2026.MariaDB stands as one of the world's most widely deployed open-source relational databases, serving as critical infrastructure for websites, business applications, customer-facing platforms, analytics environments, and other production systems that rely on reliable transactional data management. As MariaDB 10.6 approaches end of life, organizations running business-critical workloads face increasing pressure to upgrade to newer supported releases.While upgrading may appear straightforward on paper, database migrations often involve significant complexity. Organizations must account for application compatibility testing, ORM and connector dependencies, stored procedures, custom SQL logic, replication and clustering configurations, maintenance windows, rollback planning, data integrity validation, and strict change-control requirements. For many enterprises, rushing a database upgrade can introduce operational risks that outweigh the benefits of an accelerated migration timeline.TuxCare's Endless Lifecycle Support for MariaDB enables organizations to continue securely operating MariaDB 10.6 environments. The service delivers ongoing updates for applicable vulnerabilities, helping organizations maintain continuity while providing additional time to carefully plan, test, and execute database upgrades on their own schedules."Databases sit at the center of countless business-critical applications and services, making upgrades far more complex than simply installing a newer version," said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. "TuxCare’s Endless Lifecycle Support for MariaDB gives organizations the flexibility to maintain security and compliance while avoiding the risks, downtime, and disruption that can result from rushed database migrations."By extending security coverage beyond the vendor support window, TuxCare's Endless Lifecycle Support for MariaDB helps organizations:-- Maintain secure and compliant MariaDB 10.6 environments after end of life.-- Reduce pressure to rush database upgrades and migrations.-- Remain on validated and tested database environments while migration plans are developed.-- Avoid costly downtime, rework, and emergency migration projects.-- Gain additional time to thoroughly test and execute database modernization initiatives.Even when deployed internally, databases often store regulated or sensitive information and may fall within compliance frameworks that require supported and security-maintained software. As a result, organizations continuing to run unsupported database platforms can face both increased security exposure and heightened compliance risks.For more information, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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