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MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electroneum x Splinterlands Voltage Event Sells Out in Six Days, Connecting Two Global Web3 CommunitiesAll 2,500 ElectroFox cards claimed as players from the Electroneum and Splinterlands ecosystems unite through a first-of-its-kind blockchain gaming collaboration.Splinterlands, one of the world's leading blockchain-based trading card games, and Electroneum, a Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem focused on real-world utility, today announced that the Electroneum x Splinterlands Voltage Event has officially sold out, with all 2,500 ElectroFox cards claimed just six days after the public sale began.The Voltage Event was created to bring together the Electroneum and Splinterlands communities through a shared experience built around digital ownership, gameplay rewards, and blockchain-powered utility. The rapid sellout highlights strong engagement from both ecosystems and demonstrates the growing demand for meaningful Web3 experiences that extend beyond traditional digital collectibles.At a time when much of the cryptocurrency industry continues to face challenging market conditions, innovative blockchain projects continue to demonstrate the power of technology, community, and utility-driven design. The success of the Voltage Event showcases how established Web3 ecosystems can work together to create engaging experiences that attract participation, strengthen communities, and generate real demand."Our goal was to create something that delivered value to both communities while introducing players to new opportunities within each ecosystem," said Kris Santos, Director of Sales and Marketing at Splinterlands. "The response exceeded our expectations. The success of the Voltage Event demonstrates what can happen when two established Web3 communities come together around a shared vision. It wasn't just about selling out a product—it was about creating an experience that connected players, collectors, and blockchain enthusiasts across both ecosystems."The ElectroFox card served as the centerpiece of the event. Participants could use ElectroFox in battle or deploy it on Land within Splinterlands to generate Electroneum Voltage Points (EVP), which can be redeemed for ETN and a variety of exclusive rewards, including limited-edition skins, special foil collectibles, and event prizes.The event also featured approximately $20,000 worth of ETN rewards, creating additional opportunities for participants to engage with both ecosystems while earning blockchain-powered incentives through gameplay and land-based activities.Beyond the sale itself, the event successfully introduced members of both communities to new opportunities within each ecosystem. Electroneum supporters were introduced to the strategic gameplay and player-owned economy of Splinterlands, while Splinterlands players gained exposure to the Electroneum network through ETN-powered rewards and participation opportunities.The partnership reflects a growing trend within Web3, where collaboration between established projects can create greater value than isolated ecosystems operating independently. By combining gaming, digital ownership, rewards, and community participation, the Voltage Event demonstrated how blockchain technology can create experiences that are both engaging and accessible.While the initial supply of ElectroFox cards has been fully claimed, participants continue to compete for rewards, earn Voltage Points, unlock exclusive skins, and pursue limited-edition prizes throughout the remainder of the event.The successful sellout marks an important milestone for both organizations and highlights the continued potential of blockchain technology to connect communities, reward participation, and create innovative digital experiences that deliver value beyond speculation.About SplinterlandsSplinterlands is one of the world's most established blockchain-based trading card games, where players collect, trade, battle, and truly own their digital assets. Since launching in 2018, Splinterlands has built a global community by combining strategic gameplay, digital ownership, and a player-driven economy powered by blockchain technology.About ElectroneumElectroneum is a Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem focused on accessibility, real-world utility, and global adoption. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, Electroneum continues to expand opportunities for users to engage with blockchain-powered applications and services worldwide.Media Contact

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