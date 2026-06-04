Splinterlands Launches Summer Fun Event Featuring 50+ New Collectible Skins, Tokenized Rewards & Limited-Time Gift Boxes

Splinterlands Logo Summer Fun

Splinterlands launches its Summer Fun Event featuring 50+ new collectible skins, tokenized rewards, exclusive Gift Boxes, and limited-time prizes.

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splinterlands, one of the longest-running blockchain gaming ecosystems, has officially launched its Summer Fun Event, introducing more than 50 new collectible skins, limited-time Summer Fun Gift Boxes, tokenized rewards, and new ways for players to engage with the game's growing digital economy.The Summer Fun Event runs throughout June and brings a variety of exclusive rewards to the Splinterlands community, including collectible skins, card packs, Fortune Draw entries, Glint, and the newly introduced Tokenized Energy Bombs.While portions of the cryptocurrency and blockchain gaming industries continue to navigate challenging market conditions, innovative projects that prioritize utility, community engagement, and long-term development continue to demonstrate the power of blockchain technology. Splinterlands remains focused on delivering new content, expanding gameplay experiences, and creating meaningful digital ownership opportunities for players worldwide.More than 50 new skins are being introduced during the Summer Fun Event, including the Beach Bum and Tidebreaker collections. Additional skins can be obtained through special reward chests and the Sparks Shop, with several available in limited quantities, creating new opportunities for collectors seeking rare digital assets.Players can participate in the Summer Fun Event by visiting the Summer Fun Event Shop and purchasing Summer Fun Gift Boxes. Available in multiple tiers, the Gift Boxes offer opportunities for both new and veteran players to collect exclusive cosmetics, earn rewards, and take part in limited-time event activities throughout June.The event also introduces Tokenized Energy Bombs, a new blockchain-based reward item that can be redeemed for Ranked Play Energy. The addition expands the utility of in-game rewards while providing players with new ways to participate in competitive gameplay."One of the biggest advantages of blockchain gaming is the ability to combine collecting, ownership, utility, and gameplay into a single experience," said Kris Santos, Director of Sales, Marketing & Community Engagement at Splinterlands. "Summer Fun was designed to give our community exciting new rewards to chase while continuing to showcase how digital assets can enhance player engagement. Our team continues to build and innovate because we believe the future of gaming will be driven by player ownership and meaningful participation."The launch follows a period of significant momentum for Splinterlands. Earlier this year, the company released Conclave Arcana, its sixth core card set, while continuing to expand gameplay systems, seasonal events, and player onboarding initiatives.The Summer Fun Event also follows the recent sold-out Electroneum Voltage Event, a collaboration between Splinterlands and Electroneum that brought together two blockchain communities through gameplay, rewards, digital collectibles, and on-chain ownership. The success of the event highlighted growing demand for experiences that connect gaming ecosystems with broader blockchain networks.Since launching in 2018, Splinterlands has established itself as one of the most active and enduring blockchain games, combining strategic trading card gameplay with true digital ownership. Players can collect, trade, battle, and utilize their assets across a growing ecosystem while participating in a player-driven economy powered by blockchain technology.The Summer Fun Event is available now and runs through June 30, 2026.Players interested in participating can visit the Summer Fun Event Shop at https://splinterlands.com/shop/summerfun For more information about Splinterlands, visit https://splinterlands.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.