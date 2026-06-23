Splinterlands Marks a Year of Major Growth Across Gameplay, Collectibles, and Digital Ownership

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Two major card releases, 19 new abilities, Black Foils, Arcane variants, Frontier, Survival Mode, Conflicts, and Land expansion highlight a transformative year.

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conclave Arcana, Escalation, Frontier, Survival Mode, Conflicts, Land Expansion, Black Foils, Arcane Variants, and new player ownership systems highlight one of the most active years in Splinterlands history.Eight years after its launch, Splinterlands continues to push the evolution of digital collectible gaming through new gameplay systems, expanded ownership opportunities, competitive experiences, and innovative collectible formats.Over the past 13 months, the blockchain-based trading card game has delivered two card set releases, introduced new ways to play and progress, expanded its land economy, and launched some of the most sought-after collectibles in its history.Together, these additions represent one of the most significant periods of development since the game's launch in 2018."Over the past year, we've expanded nearly every part of the Splinterlands ecosystem," said Blaze, Director of Sales and Marketing at Splinterlands. "From Conclave Arcana and Escalation to Frontier, Survival Mode, Conflicts, Land, and our growing collectible ecosystem, our focus remains on creating meaningful experiences for players and collectors while continuing to push digital collectible gaming forward."Conclave Arcana and Escalation Redefine Strategic GameplayThe past year was highlighted by the release of Conclave Arcana, the game's sixth core set, and Escalation, its companion mini set.Together, these releases introduced one of the largest gameplay expansions in Splinterlands history.Conclave Arcana introduced Bloodlines, Archons, eleven new abilities, Black Foil cards, Gold Foil Arcane cards, Black Foil Arcane cards, and expanded deck-building and team-building strategies.The release established a new foundation for competitive play while introducing entirely new collectible tiers for players and collectors.Building upon that foundation, Escalation introduced new cards, eight additional abilities, new Legendary Archons, new Bloodline leaders, and additional strategic combinations and tactics.Combined, Conclave Arcana and Escalation introduced nineteen new abilities, expanded strategic depth across the battlefield, and created new collection goals throughout the ecosystem.New Collectible Tiers Create New Chase OpportunitiesCollecting has always been a core pillar of the Splinterlands experience, and the past year introduced new levels of rarity and prestige for players pursuing the rarest assets in the game.Highlights included Black Foil cards, Gold Foil Arcane cards, Black Foil Arcane cards, one-of-one collectibles, limited-edition skins, voucher collectibles, and seasonal collection events.Unlike traditional collectibles, Splinterlands assets remain fully integrated into gameplay, allowing players to battle with, trade, rent, and showcase their collections throughout the ecosystem.Expanding Competitive and Casual PlayThe past year also introduced several new ways for players to engage with Splinterlands beyond traditional ranked battles.Major additions included Survival Mode, Brackets, new battle rulesets, Lux's Favor, Pit Fighters, Daily Streak systems, and expanded reward opportunities.These additions provide players with more ways to compete, progress, and engage with the game regardless of playstyle.Frontier Creates a New Path Into the EcosystemTo improve accessibility and player onboarding, Splinterlands developed Frontier, a progression-focused experience designed to help players learn game mechanics, build collections, and advance into the broader ecosystem.Frontier provides a structured path for new players while preserving the strategic depth that defines the core game experience.Conflicts and Land Continue to EvolveThe Splinterlands land ecosystem also experienced significant growth over the past year.Recent additions included Conflict events, land-crafted cards, resource production systems, crafting mechanics, and long-term progression features.Conflict events introduced a new way for players to utilize cards and packs in pursuit of exclusive rewards, while land-crafted cards created entirely new opportunities for participation and collection building.Together, these systems further connected gameplay, progression, collecting, and economic participation across the ecosystem.Building Beyond the BattlefieldIn addition to gameplay and collectible expansions, Splinterlands continued investing in community experiences, seasonal events, and collection-driven initiatives.Recent programs such as Summer Fun introduced limited-edition skins, Energy Bombs, collectible rewards, and new engagement opportunities for both players and collectors.The platform also continued expanding creator initiatives, voucher programs, collectible promotions, and community-driven events designed to reward participation across the ecosystem.Eight Years of Continuous DevelopmentSince launching in 2018, Splinterlands has remained focused on long-term development, community engagement, and player ownership.Over that time, the game has evolved into a broader ecosystem that combines strategic gameplay, digital collectibles, player-driven economies, land-based progression, crafting systems, competitive experiences, and community participation.The Splinterlands team remains focused on delivering new opportunities for players, collectors, creators, and competitors while continuing to explore what is possible within digital collectible gaming.About SplinterlandsSplinterlands is a digital trading card game that combines strategic gameplay with player-owned digital assets. Since launching in 2018, the game has grown into a global ecosystem where players can battle, collect, trade, rent, craft, stake, and participate in a player-driven economy. Through continuous development and community engagement, Splinterlands continues to expand the possibilities of digital ownership and collectible gaming.

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