Pride Month: Understanding the History Behind the Celebration

Published on: June 4, 2026

Each June, communities across the United States observe Pride Month, recognizing the history, contributions, and ongoing pursuit of equality for LGBTQ+ individuals. While Pride is often associated with celebrations, parades, and community events, its origins are rooted in a movement for civil rights and equal treatment under the law.

The Stonewall Uprising

The modern Pride movement traces its roots to the Stonewall Uprising, which began on June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in New York City’s Greenwich Village. At the time, LGBTQ+ individuals faced widespread discrimination, and laws in many states criminalized same-sex relationships. Businesses that openly served LGBTQ+ patrons often faced harassment and closure.

When police raided the Stonewall Inn, patrons and members of the surrounding community resisted. The demonstrations that followed became a defining moment in the movement for LGBTQ+ rights and helped spark a new era of advocacy and visibility.

The First Pride Marches

One year after the Stonewall Uprising, activists organized the first Pride Week and Pride Parade in New York City to commemorate the anniversary and continue the call for equality. Among the organizers was bisexual activist Brenda Howard, who is often recognized as one of the founders of Pride celebrations in the United States.

The event drew thousands of participants and inspired similar marches in cities across the country. Today, Pride events take place around the world and continue to serve as opportunities for celebration, education, and advocacy.

The Rainbow Flag

One of the most widely recognized symbols of Pride is the rainbow flag, created by artist Gilbert Baker in 1978. Baker designed the original flag with eight colors, each representing a different concept:

Pink – Sex

Red – Life

Orange – Healing

Yellow – Sunlight

Green – Nature

Turquoise – Art and Magic

Blue – Serenity

Purple – Spirit

Over time, the design evolved into the six-color version commonly seen today, though many additional Pride flags have since been created to represent the diversity of LGBTQ+ identities and communities.

Progress Toward Equality

The LGBTQ+ rights movement has achieved significant milestones over the past several decades. One landmark moment came on June 26, 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage was legal nationwide, extending marriage rights to same-sex couples across the country. The decision represented the culmination of decades of advocacy and legal challenges seeking equal treatment under the law.

Reflecting During Pride Month

Pride Month offers an opportunity to learn about the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, recognize the contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals and communities, and reflect on the importance of inclusion, dignity, and respect for all people.

As we observe Pride Month, we acknowledge both the progress that has been made and the continued efforts to build communities where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and supported.