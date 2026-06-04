Accops announces its own display protocol 'Photon', built for multimedia-first hybrid workforce

A protocol built to deliver local-like virtual desktop performance with intelligent audio/video redirection, GPU acceleration, and real-time network adaptation

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accops , a globally leading End user computing & Cybersecurity Solutions provider, is set to launch “Photon”, a next-generation remoting graphical engine built to redefine how enterprises deliver virtual desktops with rich graphics and audio-video conferencing across distributed workforces using variety of endpoints.With Photon, Accops becomes one of the few global workspace technology companies and among the first Indian OEMs to build its own high-performance remoting protocol for modern VDI and DaaS environments.Built for the realities of today’s hybrid workforce, Photon is designed to overcome the long-standing limitations of traditional VDI protocols, where high-definition video calls, browser-heavy workloads, multimedia applications, and unstable networks often result in choppy video, poor audio, high latency, server overload, and inconsistent user experience.Photon changes that.Engineered as a high-performance, OS-agnostic protocol, Photon intelligently adapts to network conditions in real time, redirects audio and video processing efficiently, leverages GPU acceleration, and delivers a secure, responsive, local-like desktop experience from anywhere.“Photon is not just another product enhancement — it is a major technology milestone for Accops and for India’s enterprise technology ecosystem,” said Vijender Yadav, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Accops. “Legacy VDI protocols were built for PCs and laptops, for predictable office-first world. Today’s workforce needs high-definition video, real-time collaboration, and instant responsiveness from anywhere. The future of end user computing will require increase interaction with voice, audio, video and gestures. Having its own display protocol enables Accops to innovate faster to enable end user computing on variety of devices including AR/VR devices. Photon also eliminates the traditional bottlenecks of remote desktops protocols by intelligently routing multimedia processing, adapting dynamically to network conditions, and reducing infrastructure load. This allows enterprises to scale securely while delivering a truly local-like digital workspace experience. ”Built for the new reality of workWith HPE declaring end-of-life for its PC-over-IP (PCoIP) protocol, customers will have reduced option for running virtual graphical workstations. Photon aims to fill that gap by leveraging GPU on server as well as end user host to provide low latency, rich graphical experience heavy graphical applications and multi-media developers.Key capabilities of Photon ProtocolIntelligent Audio and Video RedirectionPhoton enables smooth video playback, clear audio, synchronized media, and optimized video-calling experiences while reducing unnecessary server-side processing.Dynamic Network AdaptationPhoton continuously adapts to changing bandwidth, latency, and packet conditions, helping users maintain a responsive experience even on unstable or low-bandwidth networks.GPU Acceleration and Advanced EncodingBy using data center GPU resources for rendering and encoding, Photon helps reduce CPU load, improve density, and support more users per server without compromising experience.High-Performance OS-Agnostic EnginePhoton is designed to deliver a consistent virtual desktop experience across diverse operating systems, endpoints, and device types, including mobile and thin-client environments.

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