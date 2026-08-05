Accops Recognised in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service

Gartner MQ DaaS 2026 Accops Systems

A second consecutive Gartner recognition, and Accops' answer to an industry navigating rising hardware costs

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accops , a trusted provider of zero trust network access and digital workspace solutions, has once again been recognised in the 2026 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service ( DaaS ), its second consecutive appearance in the report, following recognition in 2025 and an Honorable Mention in the 2024 edition. We believe this reflects the consistency of Accops' approach to enabling secure, scalable, and compliant digital workspaces for organisations worldwide.That consistency shows up in how the platform has been built and evaluated over two consecutive report cycles, reflecting Accops' proven ability to deliver customer-centric innovation, operational agility, and trusted execution in a fast-evolving DaaS landscape. For global businesses navigating hybrid work, regulatory complexity, and rising cyber threats, Accops offers a fully integrated DaaS solution stack, combining virtual desktop infrastructure, identity & access management (IAM), and zero trust network access (ZTNA).Scalability is reflected in the breadth of how and where the platform is deployed: From secure BYOD enablement to cloud-native and GPU-powered virtual desktops, Accops supports a wide range of enterprise use cases, with deployment options that include self-assembled, vendor-assembled, and fully managed models. The technology also powers JioPC, India's flagship DaaS offering, and integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop for customers seeking cloud flexibility.On the innovation front, Accops' platform has continued to expand over the past year, extending the same zero-trust foundation to every endpoint through capabilities such as password-less authentication and a secure enterprise browser, alongside broader hypervisor and infrastructure partner support. Rising hardware costs are increasingly shaping how enterprises approach their desktop strategy, a shift that is influencing how Accops thinks about where DaaS fits going forward."Being recognised in the Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row is a meaningful milestone for our team," said Vijender Yadav, Co-founder & CEO of Accops. "What stands out to us right now is what it signals about where enterprise computing is heading. AI workloads are pulling more compute, memory, and storage into every layer, and that's putting sustained pressure on hardware prices — for endpoints and for the infrastructure behind virtual desktops alike. In that environment, we see DaaS becoming an increasingly attractive option for enterprises that want predictability and flexibility without a large upfront hardware commitment. It's one more way our platform is evolving alongside the market, and this recognition tells us we're moving in the right direction."With a Made-in-India DNA and a global reach, Accops serves organisations of all sizes across consulting, BFSI, technology, government, manufacturing, and healthcare. Enterprises choose Accops not just for technology parity, but for a unified platform that reduces complexity, accelerates compliance, and delivers seamless end-user experiences.Key Strengths Highlighted in the Report:Operational Automation: Designed for low-skill environments and seamless deployment, enabling rapid enterprise rollouts with minimal operational overhead.Enterprise-grade Resilience: Backed by Reliance Jio Platforms, delivering the infrastructure scale, stability, and reliability required for mission-critical workloads.Deployment Flexibility: Offers versatile hybrid, cloud, and on-premises deployment options, including air-gapped setups, allowing organisations to tailor digital workspaces to their specific operational needs.Data Sovereignty: Ensures strict regulatory compliance and localised governance, enabling highly regulated enterprises to maintain complete ownership and control over sensitive workloads.High-Performance Workloads: Highest-scoring use case for performance-sensitive environments, powered by Accops' proprietary Photon display protocol, GPU support, Linux desktops, and published apps under centralised security.Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service, Published 5 August 2026, By Stuart Downes, Todd Larivee, Sunil Kumar.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact.About AccopsAccops Systems enables secure, anytime-anywhere access to business applications from any device, with complete governance and control.Accops Digital Workspace suite unifies VDI, ZTNA, MFA, SSO, and thin clients into one platform—securing access for employees, third-party vendors, and management without compromising the user experience.The result: a secure, flexible, and cost-efficient digital work environment that eliminates fragmented tools.Founded in 2012 to democratise remote access, Accops now serves 1,000+ enterprise customers and 2 million+ users through a network of 200+ partners, across 11 countries including India, Japan, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Pune, India, with an office in Dubai, UAE, in September 2023, it became part of the Reliance Jio group via a strategic investment by JPL.

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