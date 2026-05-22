Accops positions global expansion as a decisive move to redefine secure digital workspaces with TD SYNNEX

Accops to expand international reach across Asia Pacific, ANZ, North America, Europe, MEA, and other high-growth markets through Tech Data’s partner ecosystem

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accops Systems Private Limited (“Accops”), a Reliance Jio company and a leading innovator in secure digital workspace, Zero Trust access VDI , and identity solutions, today announced a strategic global partnership with Tech Data Advanced Private Limited, a TD SYNNEX company—marking a significant step in its ambition to emerge as a leading global alternative in the rapidly evolving end-user computing and secure access market.This collaboration signals Accops’ intent to scale aggressively across Southeast Asia, ANZ, North America, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa by leveraging TD SYNNEX’s unmatched global distribution strength and partner-first ecosystem. Together, the two organizations aim to unlock a new phase of channel-driven growth and deliver a modern, integrated approach to secure workspace transformation.At a time when enterprises worldwide are reassessing their dependence on legacy virtualization and access solutions amid market consolidation and rising costs, Accops is positioning itself as a powerful, flexible, and cost-effective alternative—purpose-built for a Zero Trust, hybrid-first world.This partnership goes beyond traditional distribution. It is designed to create a high-impact global ecosystem that enables partners to lead with innovation, deliver differentiated value, and address the growing demand for secure, scalable, and simplified digital workspace solutions.Headquartered in India, Accops already serves over 1,000 customers globally, with strong traction across India, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan, and rapidly expanding momentum in Southeast Asia, ANZ, Europe, and North America. With this collaboration, Accops is set to accelerate its transition from a regional leader to a global force in secure digital workspace and access technologies.Accops’ platform brings together the core pillars of the modern enterprise workspace into a single, integrated architecture—combining Zero Trust-based application access, VDI and application virtualization, identity and access management (MFA and SSO), Thin Client OS, and Enterprise Browser capabilities. This unified approach enables organizations to break free from fragmented architectures, reduce operational complexity, and significantly strengthen their security posture.TD SYNNEX will play a critical role in this journey by equipping partners with deep technical enablement, pre-sales expertise, and go-to-market acceleration capabilities—ensuring that partners are not only enabled but empowered to lead large-scale workspace transformation initiatives.Enabling the Next Era of WorkThrough this partnership, Accops and TD SYNNEX aim to enable partners and customers to confidently navigate the next era of work by addressing critical enterprise priorities:Deliver secure, seamless access to applications and desktops from anywhere, on any deviceModernize legacy VDI deployments with scalable and cost-efficient alternativesEnable secure collaboration with third-party vendors, contractors, and extended workforce ecosystemsSupport distributed enterprises with centralized control and visibilityEnforce identity-driven, context-aware access aligned with Zero Trust principlesSimplify management of complex, distributed end-user environmentsAs organizations globally move toward Zero Trust architectures and hybrid work models, Accops is redefining how secure access and digital workspaces are delivered—shifting from siloed point solutions to a unified, platform-driven approach.Its VDI and application virtualization capabilities enable enterprises to securely deliver desktops and applications at scale while maintaining performance, compliance, and control. The Thin Client OS extends this vision to endpoints, enabling organizations to transform existing infrastructure into secure, centrally managed environments.The Accops Enterprise Browser introduces a new paradigm of secure, policy-driven application access, particularly for unmanaged and distributed environments.Accops HyID provides a robust identity foundation with MFA, biometrics, contextual access controls, and single sign-on—ensuring secure and seamless authentication across enterprise ecosystems.Accops HySecure delivers a high-performance secure access gateway with flexible access modes, advanced security controls, and comprehensive auditing—purpose-built for hybrid and Zero Trust environments.With this strategic partnership, Accops is not just expanding its global footprint—it is accelerating its mission to challenge legacy models, empower partners, and define the future of secure digital workspaces worldwide.Executive quotesVijender Yadav, CEO & CTO, Accops Systems Private Limited, said:“Accops is focused on helping enterprises simplify security and workspace access for the modern workforce. With Tech Data’s channel reach and partner enablement strengths, we are strengthening our global footprint and enabling partners to take Accops to customers across key international markets. Together, we are bringing Zero Trust access, VDI, application virtualization, Thin Client OS, Enterprise Browser, and enterprise authentication into a unified digital workspace experience.”Sundaresan K., Senior Vice President & General Manager, Tech Data Advanced Private Limited, said:“As enterprise IT environments become more distributed with hybrid work, cloud adoption, and increasing demand for secure digital workspaces, identity and secure access have emerged as critical control points for organizations. By partnering with Accops, Tech Data is enabling our channel partners with strong technical enablement, solution expertise, and go-to-market capabilities. We are confident this collaboration will help partners deliver secure, scalable digital transformation initiatives for customers across global markets.”About Accops Systems Private LimitedAccops provides secure and instant remote access to business applications, desktops, and enterprise workspaces from any device and network. Its suite of workspace virtualization, secure access gateway, identity management, Thin Client OS is designed to help organizations consolidate distributed end-user application infrastructure, improve network security, and reduce IT operational complexity. Founded in October 2012, Accops is headquartered in Pune, India.Learn more at: https://www.accops.com/ About Tech DataTech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes, and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services, and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors.Its edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility, and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities and believes it can have a positive impact on its people and the planet by intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. TD SYNNEX aspires to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem.For more information, visit www.techdata.com/in

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