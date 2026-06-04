Star Micronics launches multi-interface mC-Connect™ Drawer for versatile Cash Drawer Control

Star mC-Connect Drawer

STOKE MANDEVILLE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics has launched its mC-Connect™ Drawer, a device featuring four distinct interfaces enabling cash drawer control with Bluetooth (BLE), WLAN, Ethernet and USB connectivity.Designed to support mobile POS, multi-location deployments and API-driven workflows with a single, scalable solution, the mC-Connect Drawer enables direct cash drawer control from tablets, mobile devices and POS systems, with or without connection to a fixed POS printer. Offering multiple connectivity in one compact cash drawer controller, the device allows existing POS setups to be easily upgraded to a fully networked or wireless cash management solution.Compatible with any standard RJ12 drawer, the mC-Connect Drawer fits into limited spaces and integrates seamlessly into a range of retail environments while an enhanced magnetic mounting system with streamlined cable management allows for quick and secure installation.Multiple mPOS devices can connect to the same cash drawer to provide greater store flexibility and enhanced customer service, while integral Bluetooth Low Energy ensures cash drawers around the store are securely opened within a specified range. The mC-Connect Drawer can also be powered by low powered USB ports, or even a power bank for mobile or pop-up venues.Providing control for multiple cash drawers and real-time status monitoring, the mC-Connect Drawer enables retailers to independently monitor drawer disconnection as well as open and close events for loss prevention. Status reports can be integrated with existing software and network security systems, if required.Mark Lloyd, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “As retail shifts from fixed POS systems to flexible mobile POS, store infrastructure is evolving. This is resulting in growing demand for versatile POS solutions offering a range of connectivity options. The new Star mC-Connect Drawer responds by providing adaptable and reliable cash drawer control along with real-time status monitoring across a range of store environments.”Background Information on Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for printing barcodes, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.-oOo-For further information, please visit www.Star-EMEA.com or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEATel: +44 (0)1494 471111Email: csmith@star-emea.com

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