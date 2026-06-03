Senate Bill 1260 Printer's Number 1763
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - "Licensed electrician." An individual who is licensed by the
board and is authorized to perform electrical services.
"LICENSED PROBATIONARY ELECTRICAL WORKER." AN INDIVIDUAL WHO
IS LICENSED BY THE BOARD AND IS AUTHORIZED TO PERFORM ELECTRICAL
SERVICES UNDER THE DIRECT ONSITE SUPERVISION OF A LICENSED
ELECTRICIAN.
"Licensed residential electrician." An individual who is
licensed by the board and is authorized to perform:
(1) Work on projects involving the construction,
alteration or repair of single-family houses or apartment
buildings of no more than four stories in height.
(2) Work on incidental items, including site work,
parking areas, utilities, streets, roads and sidewalks at
motels, assisted living facilities, auto dealerships, fast
food restaurants, car washes, gas stations or country clubs
or as part of any job having less than $10,000 in direct
labor costs.
(3) Electrical services under the direct onsite
supervision of a licensed electrician.
"Licensee." An individual licensed by the board under this
act.
"Premises wiring system." As follows:
(1) Interior and exterior wiring, including power,
lighting, control and signal circuit wiring together with all
associated hardware, fittings and wiring devices, both
permanently and temporarily installed, including:
(i) Wiring from the service point or power source to
the outlets, including all electrical raceways, cable
assemblies, enclosures, conductors, generation equipment,
utilization/distribution equipment, hangers, supports,
20260SB1260PN1763 - 4 -
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