Senate Bill 1260 Printer's Number 1763

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - "Licensed electrician." An individual who is licensed by the

board and is authorized to perform electrical services.

"LICENSED PROBATIONARY ELECTRICAL WORKER." AN INDIVIDUAL WHO

IS LICENSED BY THE BOARD AND IS AUTHORIZED TO PERFORM ELECTRICAL

SERVICES UNDER THE DIRECT ONSITE SUPERVISION OF A LICENSED

ELECTRICIAN.

"Licensed residential electrician." An individual who is

licensed by the board and is authorized to perform:

(1) Work on projects involving the construction,

alteration or repair of single-family houses or apartment

buildings of no more than four stories in height.

(2) Work on incidental items, including site work,

parking areas, utilities, streets, roads and sidewalks at

motels, assisted living facilities, auto dealerships, fast

food restaurants, car washes, gas stations or country clubs

or as part of any job having less than $10,000 in direct

labor costs.

(3) Electrical services under the direct onsite

supervision of a licensed electrician.

"Licensee." An individual licensed by the board under this

act.

"Premises wiring system." As follows:

(1) Interior and exterior wiring, including power,

lighting, control and signal circuit wiring together with all

associated hardware, fittings and wiring devices, both

permanently and temporarily installed, including:

(i) Wiring from the service point or power source to

the outlets, including all electrical raceways, cable

assemblies, enclosures, conductors, generation equipment,

utilization/distribution equipment, hangers, supports,

20260SB1260PN1763 - 4 -

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