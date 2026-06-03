Senate Bill 1353 Printer's Number 1762

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1750

PRINTER'S NO. 1762

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1353

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN AND J. WARD, MAY 28, 2026

SENATOR STEFANO, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

AS AMENDED, JUNE 3, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), entitled

"An act providing for the State Board of Vehicle

Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons; and providing

penalties," IN PRELIMINARY PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

DEFINITIONS; AND, in vehicles, further providing for unlawful

acts by manufacturers or distributors., FOR AREA OF

RESPONSIBILITY AND FOR LIMITATIONS ON ESTABLISHING OR

RELOCATING DEALERS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 310(d) of the act of December 22, 1983

(P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of Vehicles Act, is amended

by adding a paragraph to read:

SECTION 1. THE DEFINITION OF "RELEVANT MARKET AREA" IN

SECTION 102 OF THE ACT OF DECEMBER 22, 1983 (P.L.306, NO.84),

KNOWN AS THE BOARD OF VEHICLES ACT, IS AMENDED TO READ:

SECTION 102. DEFINITIONS.

THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES WHEN USED IN THIS ACT SHALL

HAVE THE MEANINGS GIVEN TO THEM IN THIS SECTION UNLESS THE

CONTEXT CLEARLY INDICATES OTHERWISE:

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