Senate Bill 1353 Printer's Number 1762
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1750
PRINTER'S NO. 1762
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1353
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN AND J. WARD, MAY 28, 2026
SENATOR STEFANO, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
AS AMENDED, JUNE 3, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), entitled
"An act providing for the State Board of Vehicle
Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons; and providing
penalties," IN PRELIMINARY PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR
DEFINITIONS; AND, in vehicles, further providing for unlawful
acts by manufacturers or distributors., FOR AREA OF
RESPONSIBILITY AND FOR LIMITATIONS ON ESTABLISHING OR
RELOCATING DEALERS.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 310(d) of the act of December 22, 1983
(P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of Vehicles Act, is amended
by adding a paragraph to read:
SECTION 1. THE DEFINITION OF "RELEVANT MARKET AREA" IN
SECTION 102 OF THE ACT OF DECEMBER 22, 1983 (P.L.306, NO.84),
KNOWN AS THE BOARD OF VEHICLES ACT, IS AMENDED TO READ:
SECTION 102. DEFINITIONS.
THE FOLLOWING WORDS AND PHRASES WHEN USED IN THIS ACT SHALL
HAVE THE MEANINGS GIVEN TO THEM IN THIS SECTION UNLESS THE
CONTEXT CLEARLY INDICATES OTHERWISE:
* * *
<--
<--
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.