Audit backs TasTAFE’s role in building Tasmania’s skilled workforce   

4 June 2026 Felix Ellis, Minister for Skills and Jobs

TasTAFE’s position as a trusted public provider of nationally recognised vocational education and training has been reaffirmed, following a recent audit by the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA).

Minister for Skills and Jobs, Felix Ellis, said TasTAFE has been re-registrated as a Registered Training Organisation for a further seven years, demonstrating the strength of Tasmania’s public provider of vocational education and training.

“This excellent result shows that TasTAFE is a trusted provider of high-quality, nationally recognised, accredited training that meets the expectations of government, industry and the community,” Minister Ellis said.

“VET skills are critical to Tasmania’s future - whether for building our homes, caring for those in need, or creating experiences as part of our visitor economy.

“This result sends a clear message to employers: TasTAFE graduates are job ready, industry aligned, and ready to contribute to Tasmania’s future.

“We’re delivering for Tasmanian apprentices and learners, ensuring TasTAFE delivers the skills and training Tasmanians need now and for the future."

TasTAFE CEO Dr Norman Baker said the result highlights the organisation’s commitment to supporting Tasmania’s economic growth and community wellbeing.

“This audit result reflects the collective effort of educators, support teams, and leaders who work every day to deliver high-quality vocational education and training to Tasmanians,” Dr Baker said.

“TasTAFE will continue working closely with industry, government and community partners to ensure Tasmania has the skilled workforce it needs to grow, innovate and thrive."