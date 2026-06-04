Unearthing a more prosperous future  

The Tasmanian Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI) is delivering a more prosperous future for our resources sector with the latest round taking total mineral exploration investment driven by the program to nearly $14 million since 2018.

The EDGI program encourages mineral exploration which can find deposits that could feed into the pipeline of next generation mines.

Minister for Business, Industry and Resources, Felix Ellis, announced that five projects would share in up to $540,000 of funding as part of Round 12.

“Round 12 approvals are expected to trigger a substantial increase in on ground activity, with up to 9,900 metres of exploration drilling proposed and industry expenditure set to exceed $5.7 million,” Minister Ellis said.

“With more than $3.3 million in funding approved through the program so far, and a return on investment of 3:1 in industry funding for every dollar committed, this program is a highly successful model in encouraging more private sector investment in our state.

“We’re delivering for our minerals sector, with initiatives like EDGI contributing to Tasmania’s strongest year of exploration on record, with a $49.7 million spend in 2025.”

The EDGI program provides up to $100,000 for direct drilling costs and $20,000 for remote area helicopter support, if required, for successful applicants wanting to undertake mineral exploration.

Further information on the Mining Exploration Grant Initiative is available on the MRT website.