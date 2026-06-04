Inaugural Disability Inclusion Advisory Council members announced

4 June 2026 Jo Palmer, Minister for Disability Services

The Tasmanian Government has appointed the inaugural members of the Disability Inclusion Advisory Council, a major step in delivering the Disability Rights, Inclusion and Safeguarding Act 2024.

Minister for Disability Services, Jo Palmer, said the Council will ensure lived experience and expert insight sit at the centre of disability policy and reform in Tasmania.

“The voices of the disability community shaped our nation leading Disability Rights, Inclusion and Safeguarding Act 2024,” Minister Palmer said.

“The establishment of the Disability Inclusion Advisory Council is a key step in ensuring lived experience and expert insight continue to inform policy, services and system reform across Tasmania.”

The Council is a statutory body established under the Act and will play a central role in advising on systemic issues affecting people with disability, contributing to the Tasmanian Disability Inclusion Plan, and supporting improved inclusion and safeguarding outcomes across government and community sectors.

Members were selected following a comprehensive Expressions of Interest process led by the Disability Commissioner.

Minister Palmer said the strength of the Council lies in the wealth of experience around the table.

“This is a group of Tasmanians with deep and diverse lived experience, professional expertise and a shared commitment to improving inclusion,” Minister Palmer said.

“I am incredibly honoured to announce the inaugural Chair of the Council is Shannon Goodwin, an educator in Tasmania for 25 years and currently the Principal of West Ulverstone Primary School.

“Her strength, leadership and lived experience will be invaluable in guiding the work of the Council. She brings not only professional excellence in education, but a deep personal understanding of what genuine inclusion looks like in practice.

“I look forward to working with her and all Council members as they help shape a more inclusive and safer Tasmania for people with disability.”

The inaugural Disability Inclusion Advisory Council members are:

Shannon Goodwin (Chair)

Dean Foreman, Speak Out Advocacy

Michael Small, Disability Voices Tasmania

Dr Lucy Mercer-Mapstone

Dr Jane Dhann

Rubie Gallagher

Alex Barry

Adam Quarrell

Clare Waiss

Dana Smith

Dr Monica Cuskelly

“I thank the Disability Commissioner and her team for coordinating a thorough and considered recruitment process,” Minister Palmer said.

The first meeting of the inaugural Tasmanian Disability Inclusion Advisory Council is expected by the end of June, with meetings facilitated by Disability Commissioner Tasmania.