SDLC Corp Introduces Odoo Construction Management Software for Smarter Project Execution

Logo Image of SDLC Corp's Construction Management Module for Construction Companies This Can track all the material orders and overall materials track The Odoo Construction Management All in one dashboard

New Odoo construction management module helps builders, contractors, and developers manage projects, costs, materials, and billing from one connected platform.

This app is built to bring control and speed to construction management inside Odoo. It helps teams manage projects, costs, materials, bills and execution from one connected Construction ERP software” — CEO Kishan Srivastava

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDLC Corp announces the launch of its Odoo Construction Management App , a comprehensive Odoo construction management software solution designed to help contractors, builders, real estate developers, infrastructure companies, and project teams manage construction operations directly inside Odoo.Compatible with Odoo 17, Odoo 18, and Odoo 19, the Odoo construction management module brings together planning, budgeting, procurement, site execution, subcontractor management, quality control, and billing in one connected platform. The solution is built for construction businesses that want to reduce manual work, improve project visibility, and manage end-to-end construction workflows with greater accuracy and control. Construction companies often operate across multiple sites, teams, vendors, subcontractors, materials, budgets, and billing stages. Many businesses still depend on spreadsheets, manual follow-ups, paper-based approvals, disconnected systems, and separate tools to manage these critical processes. This often leads to delays, budget overruns, poor visibility, duplicate data entry, and difficulty tracking real-time project performance.SDLC Corp’s Odoo construction management software helps solve these challenges by centralizing key construction records and workflows inside Odoo. From BOQ preparation and budget planning to material requisitions, work orders, subcontractor billing, quality checks, and project dashboards, the app gives construction teams a structured way to manage operations from one system.The app includes powerful features such as BOQ management, budget planning, work breakdown structures, work orders, material requisitions, subcontractor tracking, RA billing, progress billing, quality inspections, expenses, timesheets, and advanced dashboards. These capabilities allow project teams to monitor planned versus actual costs, track procurement activities, manage site execution, and generate invoices from progress billing without leaving Odoo.One of the key advantages of the Odoo construction management module is its ability to connect planning and execution. Construction teams can create projects and sub-projects, define phases using work breakdown structures, prepare BOQs, convert estimated costs into budgets, and track the progress of each activity as the project moves forward. This helps businesses maintain better control over timelines, resources, and cost variations. The module also supports work orders with material, labour, and equipment tracking. Project managers can assign work, monitor site activity, and track resources used for different project phases. This makes it easier to understand how work is progressing and whether project execution is aligned with the planned budget and schedule.Material management is another important part of the app. Teams can raise material requisitions, manage approval workflows, connect requisitions with purchases, and track inventory movement. By integrating construction operations with Odoo Purchase and Inventory, the app helps businesses reduce procurement gaps, avoid unnecessary delays, and maintain better visibility over material availability.For companies working with subcontractors, the app includes subcontractor scope management, RA billing, and subcontractor billing workflows. This helps construction businesses track subcontracted work, manage billing stages, and maintain better control over payments and project commitments. By connecting subcontractor data with project progress, teams can reduce manual billing errors and improve financial transparency.The app also includes progress billing and invoice generation, making it easier for businesses to bill clients based on project milestones or completed work. This supports construction companies that need accurate billing linked to actual project progress. By bringing billing into the same Odoo-based system, companies can improve coordination between project teams and finance teams.Quality control is supported through quality inspections and corrective action tracking. Teams can record inspection details, track issues, manage corrections, and maintain project quality records in a structured way. This helps businesses improve accountability and ensure that quality processes are not lost in informal communication or scattered documents.One of the app’s major highlights is its advanced dashboard. The dashboard provides real-time visibility into project KPIs, BOQ summaries, requisition status, billing charts, purchase activity, project costs, and overall progress. This helps management teams make faster decisions, identify risks earlier, and maintain tighter control over budgets, timelines, and resources.The module integrates with standard Odoo apps including Project, Inventory, Purchase, Accounting, HR, Contacts, and Discuss. This integration enables construction teams to connect operations across departments and reduce duplicate data entry. Project managers, procurement teams, finance teams, HR teams and leadership can work from a shared system instead of managing information across separate platforms.Key Features:-1] BOQ and budget management2] Project and sub-project tracking3] Work breakdown structure and phase planning4] Work orders with material, labour, and equipment tracking5] Material requisitions with approval workflows6] Purchase and inventory integration7] Subcontractor scope and RA billing8] Progress billing and invoice generation9} Quality inspections and corrective actions10] Expenses, timesheets, and task tracking11] Advanced dashboards and reportingBuilt for Growing Construction Businesses:SDLC Corp developed the app for construction companies that need a practical and scalable way to digitize project operations inside Odoo. Whether a business is managing multiple sites, tracking project costs, handling material procurement, working with subcontractors, or generating progress-based invoices, the module provides a structured system to keep every stage of construction connected.By using this Construction ERP software, businesses can improve project transparency, reduce manual follow-ups, strengthen cost control, and give management teams a clearer view of project performance. The app helps teams move from reactive project tracking to proactive project management.Availability:The SDLC Construction Management App for Odoo is now available on the Odoo Apps Store and is compatible with Odoo 17, Odoo 18, and Odoo 19.- Check Out Odoo Construction Management Module - https://apps.odoo.com/apps/modules/19.0/sdlc_construction_management - More Apps by SDLC Corp - https://apps.odoo.com/apps/modules/browse?search=sdlc+corp About SDLC CorpSDLC Corp is a technology solutions company delivering software development, ERP, AI, blockchain, web, mobile, and enterprise automation solutions for businesses worldwide. Through its Odoo-based products and custom ERP implementations, SDLC Corp helps organizations digitize operations, improve workflow efficiency, and scale business processes.Media ContactSDLC CorpEmail: sales@sdlccorp.comWebsite: www.sdlccorp.com

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