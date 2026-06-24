SDLC Corp Unveils Odoo Hotel Management System to Help Hospitality Businesses Modernize End-to-End Operations

SDLC Corp’s Odoo Hotel Management System dashboard gives hotel teams a real-time overview of arrivals, departures, occupancy, revenue, housekeeping status, and operational alerts. The front desk dashboard helps hotel staff manage room status, guest check-ins, pending actions, overdue checkouts, no-shows, and recent reservations from one centralized Odoo interface. The analytics dashboard provides hotel owners and managers with key performance insights, including revenue, ADR, RevPAR, occupancy trends, booking sources, and guest stay patterns.

Odoo Hotel Management centralizes bookings, rooms, guests, housekeeping, billing, reports, services and guest portal in one platform.

At SDLC Corp, we build odoo solutions that make business operations easier, smarter and more connected. This Odoo Hotel Management System reflects that vision for the hospitality industry” — CEO Kishan Srivastava

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDLC Corp has announced the launch of its Hotel Management System for Odoo, a comprehensive hospitality management solution designed to help hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, guest houses and multi-property hospitality groups modernize daily operations.Built for hospitality businesses looking to move beyond spreadsheets, disconnected tools, manual room allocation, delayed housekeeping updates and fragmented billing workflows, SDLC Corp’s Hotel Management System brings the complete hotel operating cycle into Odoo. From reservation to checkout, hotels can manage every guest stay through a structured, centralized, and scalable system.The launch addresses a growing need among hospitality businesses to improve operational speed, reduce manual errors, optimize room utilization and deliver consistent guest service across every touchpoint. For many hotels, the challenge is not only managing bookings, but also keeping front desk teams, housekeeping staff, finance teams, managers and owners aligned in real time.SDLC Corp’s Odoo Hotel Management System solves this by giving hotel teams a single Odoo-native workspace for reservations, room status, guest records, folios, invoices, housekeeping tasks, reports and property-level configuration.A Complete Hotel Operations Workflow Inside Odoo:The SDLC Corp Hotel Management System is built around the real-world flow of hotel operations. Front desk teams can manage bookings, check-ins, check-outs, room assignments, guest requests, pending payments, VIP guests, no-shows, and walk-in reservations from an organized Odoo interface.The system supports the complete reservation lifecycle, including draft bookings, confirmed reservations, check-ins, check-outs, cancellations, completed stays, and no-shows. A drag-to-reschedule booking calendar allows teams to adjust reservations quickly while checking room availability and reducing conflicts. The room grid gives staff a clear view of room type, occupancy status, availability, housekeeping state, and quick actions. This helps front desk and housekeeping teams coordinate better during high-pressure check-in and checkout periods.Improving Guest Experience Through Connected Operations:Guest experience depends heavily on how well hotel teams coordinate internally. Delayed room readiness, missing guest preferences, billing errors, and scattered communication can directly affect service quality. With SDLC Corp’s Odoo Hotel Management System, hotels can maintain guest profiles that include contact details, stay history, room preferences, VIP status, dietary notes, ID verification, total spend, and blacklist records. This gives teams better context when serving returning guests and helps properties deliver more personalized hospitality. The guest portal further improves convenience by allowing guests to book rooms, complete pre-check-in, upload ID documents, view reservations, and download folio PDFs. By digitizing selected guest-facing tasks, hotels can reduce front desk workload and create a smoother arrival and checkout experience.Streamlined Billing and Invoicing:Hotel billing often includes room tariffs, taxes, discounts, restaurant orders, minibar usage, transport services, airport pickup, drop-off services, and other guest charges. Managing these manually can create errors and slow down checkout. The SDLC Corp Odoo Hotel Management System includes structured folio management that allows hotels to track room charges, service charges, taxes, discounts, payments, restaurant orders, minibar consumption, transport services, and other billable items in one place.Once the folio is ready, teams can generate a customer invoice in Odoo, helping improve checkout speed, billing accuracy, and accounting clarity.Housekeeping, Maintenance, and Room Readiness:Housekeeping is one of the most time-sensitive areas of hotel operations. A room may be booked, but it cannot be occupied unless it is clean, inspected, and ready. The module includes housekeeping workflows that allow teams to manage dirty rooms, cleaning tasks, assigned staff, room readiness, maintenance updates, minibar records, and lost-and-found items. This helps reduce communication gaps between reception and housekeeping, minimize room turnaround delays, and improve operational discipline across the property.Built for Independent Hotels and Multi-Property Groups:The system is suitable for both independent hotels and growing hospitality brands. Hotels can configure properties, rooms, room types, floors, amenities, check-in and checkout times, advance payment rules, property policies, and rate plans. For multi-property businesses, the module supports property-wise dashboards, rooms, reports and access control. This gives hotel owners and operators centralized visibility while maintaining property-specific operational control.Reporting for Better Hospitality Decisions:The module includes built-in reports to help managers and owners monitor performance without relying on manual spreadsheets. Reports cover revenue, outstanding accounts receivable, arrivals, in-house guests, occupancy, no-shows, booking sources, booking pace, VIP guests, and repeat guests. These insights help hospitality teams understand performance trends, identify operational gaps, review revenue activity, monitor occupancy and make better decisions around staffing, pricing, guest engagement and property utilization.Key Product Highlights:- Reservation lifecycle management- Drag-to-reschedule booking calendar- Room grid with availability and occupancy status- Guest profile and ID verification management- Structured folios and invoice generation- Housekeeping, maintenance, and lost-and-found tracking- Multi-property configuration- Seasonal rate plan management- Guest portal for booking, pre-check-in, and folio access- WhatsApp and SMS communication workflows- Restaurant, transport, and minibar charge management- Built-in revenue, occupancy, and guest reports- Role-based dashboards for hotel teamsAvailability:The SDLC Corp Hotel Management Software for Odoo is now available on the Odoo Apps Store under the technical name sdlc_hotel_management_system. The module supports Odoo Online, Odoo.sh and On Premise deployments.Odoo App Store: https://apps.odoo.com/apps/modules/19.0/sdlc_hotel_management_system Explore More Odoo Apps: https://apps.odoo.com/apps/modules/browse?author=SDLC%20Corp A Scalable Odoo Solution for Hotel Management:By combining reservations, rooms, guests, housekeeping, services, folios, billing, reporting, and portal access in one Odoo-based system, SDLC Corp’s Hotel Management System helps hospitality businesses build more structured, transparent, and scalable operations. For hotel owners and managers, the module offers better visibility into daily performance. For front desk and housekeeping teams, it reduces manual coordination and improves task clarity. For guests, it supports a smoother booking, check-in, stay, and checkout experience.About SDLC Corp:SDLC Corp is a technology solutions company offering Odoo development, customization, implementation, integration, migration, support, and dedicated Odoo developer services. The company helps businesses build scalable ERP systems, automate workflows, improve visibility, and create tailored digital solutions for operational growth.Media and Sales Contact:SDLC CorpEmail: sales@sdlccorp.comUnited States: +1 415 594 0097WhatsApp: +91 89209 44210Website: sdlccorp.com

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