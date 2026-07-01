SDLC Corp Named an Awarded Vendor for U.S. Public-Sector AI and IT Services Through the 791 Purchasing Cooperative

SDLC Corp awarded vendor status through the Texas-Led 791 Purchasing Cooperative expands access to its AI and IT services for eligible U.S. public agencies. SDLC Corp’s growing presence supports its expansion in AI, IT and digital transformation services for U.S. businesses and public-sector organizations. A focused office environment where SDLC Corp teams turn ideas into technology solutions for U.S. businesses and public agencies.

Awarded-vendor status gives eligible U.S. public agencies a cooperative path to SDLC Corp's AI, IT and modernization services.

This awarded vendor status strengthens SDLC Corp’s role in U.S. public-sector modernization, helping agencies adopt practical AI, automation and IT solutions for measurable operational value.” — CEO Kishan Srivastava

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDLC Corp today announced that it has been named an awarded vendor under RFP #791202603005, " AI Services and Solutions for Government ." The solicitation was issued by the 791 Purchasing Cooperative under the lead-agency authority of the Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) in Belton, Texas.The 791 Purchasing Cooperative is a public purchasing cooperative that helps eligible government, education and public-sector entities access competitively solicited, pre-negotiated cooperative contracts without each agency conducting a separate full solicitation.This awarded-vendor status gives eligible government, education and public-sector organizations across the United States a cooperative purchasing pathway to SDLC Corp's AI Implementation services , IT consulting, software development, systems integration, workflow automation, cloud solutions and digital modernization capabilities through competitively solicited cooperative contract terms, and without each agency running its own full solicitation.The status also strengthens SDLC Corp’s position across U.S. federal, state, local, education and public-sector markets by allowing eligible agencies to evaluate and procure services through an established cooperative framework.Through the cooperative, eligible public agencies can evaluate SDLC Corp’s services under structured contract terms designed to support faster procurement, transparent pricing review and simplified access to technology services. All purchases remain subject to each participating agency’s procurement policies, eligibility requirements, funding approvals and applicable local, state and federal regulations.A U.S.-Led Delivery Model:SDLC Corp registered as Transform Digital LLC, a California limited liability company headquartered in San Francisco. Transform Digital LLC acts as the prime contractor and sole delivery party, providing a single, U.S.-based point of accountability for each participating agency, with no subcontractors between the agency and the team performing the work.Capabilities Available Under the Cooperative:The cooperative offering is designed to support public-sector organizations at every stage of technology adoption from AI readiness assessment and early pilots to full-scale implementation, modernization, integration, and long-term support. Eligible agencies may access SDLC Corp capabilities across areas such as:- AI strategy and readiness assessment- Intelligent document processing- AI-powered workflow automation- IT consulting and technology advisory- Custom software development- Cloud and infrastructure modernization- Data modernization and analytics- Legacy system modernization- Systems integration with existing platforms- Public-sector software engineering- Reporting and decision-support systems- Ongoing implementation, maintenance, and supportThese services help agencies improve operational efficiency, reduce repetitive manual work, strengthen visibility across departments, and build stronger digital foundations for public service delivery.A Purpose-Built AI Product Suite:As part of its cooperative offering, SDLC Corp may provide access to its owned AI product suite, supported by professional services for custom AI development, integration, modernization and long-term implementation support.The suite includes DAN, Pulastya, Convera, Praxis and Foresite, covering areas such as document processing, AI voice automation, conversational AI, operations management, analytics and forecasting.By combining AI products with custom engineering and IT delivery, SDLC Corp can support agencies seeking both ready-to-use capabilities and tailored solutions aligned with their existing systems and operational needs.A Proven Track Record of Delivery:Founded in 2015, SDLC Corp has delivered more than 600+ projects for clients across 25+ countries, supported by a team of professionals. Its work spans government, education, smart-city programs, port and logistics authorities, regulated industries and enterprise environments and the company is known for long-term client relationships and repeat business, with many engagements expanding into ongoing work.That delivery record is backed by independent recognition. SDLC Corp holds a 4.9-star rating from verified client reviews on GoodFirms, ranks among the top 6% of the 43,000+ IT firms profiled on TechBehemoths, and is recognized by B2B review platforms including GoodFirms, Clutch, DesignRush and SoftwareSuggest placing it among the top-rated software and AI development companies serving the United States.SDLC Corp also maintains enterprise-grade information security and compliance practices, the standards public agencies and regulated buyers expect of their technology partners.Cooperative Procurement and Next Steps:SDLC Corp's cooperative offering includes published contract pricing, applicable discounts, and structured commercial terms designed to support transparent evaluation by eligible public-sector buyers. Published cooperative pricing and contract terms are available to eligible agencies upon request.Agencies interested in SDLC Corp's AI and IT services through the 791 Purchasing Cooperative may contact for contract details, scope information and next-step guidance. All purchases remain subject to the participating agency's procurement policies, cooperative eligibility, funding approvals, contract requirements, and applicable local, state and federal regulations.About SDLC CorpSDLC Corp is the operating brand under which a global group of companies delivers AI services and software to government, education and enterprise clients. Global services are delivered through Transform Digital LLC, a California limited liability company headquartered in San Francisco. The SDLC Corp group has more than ten years of operating history in software development, AI services and public-sector and regulated-industry digital transformation with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and India.About the 791 Purchasing CooperativeThe 791 Purchasing Cooperative is a public purchasing cooperative administered under the lead-agency authority of the Central Texas Council of Governments. It enables participating government, education and public-sector entities to procure goods and services through competitively solicited, pre-negotiated cooperative contracts.Media Contact:SDLC CorpEmail: sales@sdlccorp.comUnited States: +1 415 594 0097Website: sdlccorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.