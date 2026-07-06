SDLC Corp Wins Competitive Bid at IIM Nagpur with InnCentral - Strengthening Its Institutional SaaS Portfolio

SDLC Corp wins the competitive bid for IIM Nagpur’s Hospitality Management Software initiative. SDLC Corp showcases InnCentral - SaaS-based hospitality management platform SDLC Corp supports the customized delivery and implementation of InnCentral for institutional hospitality operations.

The bid win strengthens SDLC Corp’s SaaS portfolio and positions InnCentral as a modern hospitality platform for institutional and enterprise operations.

Winning the IIM Nagpur bid validates our product-led approach and InnCentral’s ability to serve institutions with reliable tailored SaaS solutions.” — CEO Kishan Srivastava

NOIDA , DELHI, INDIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDLC Corp, a software development and SaaS product company, today announced that it has won the competitive bid for the Hospitality Management Software project at the Indian Institute of Management Nagpur (IIM Nagpur). The project will be delivered through a customized implementation of InnCentral , SDLC Corp’s SaaS-based hospitality management platform built to simplify and modernize hospitality and institutional accommodation operations.The bid win marks an important milestone for SDLC Corp’s growing SaaS product portfolio and reflects the company’s ability to deliver enterprise-ready platforms for organizations with structured and complex operational requirements.IIM Nagpur’s selection process evaluated vendors on product reliability, domain understanding, customization capability, implementation support, and long-term adaptability. These requirements aligned closely with SDLC Corp’s product-led approach and its ability to combine a ready SaaS foundation with tailored delivery for institution-specific workflows.A Competitive Bid Built on Product Depth:SDLC Corp’s proposal stood out by offering a balanced approach: a ready SaaS platform through InnCentral, combined with the flexibility to customize the solution around IIM Nagpur’s hospitality, accommodation, and administrative workflows.Instead of offering a rigid off-the-shelf system or building a solution entirely from scratch, SDLC Corp presented an implementation model focused on reliability, configurability and long-term operational fit. The proposed solution combined core hospitality management capabilities, structured implementation support and future adaptability, making it suitable for an institutional environment with defined administrative processes.InnCentral: One Connected System for Hospitality Operations:InnCentral is designed to help hospitality teams manage core operations from a single connected platform. The platform supports key functions such as reservations, front desk workflows, room and property management, guest records, billing, housekeeping, reporting, payments, staff access, and operational coordination.For institutions such as IIM Nagpur, InnCentral supports more structured hospitality management and smoother day-to-day administration by bringing multiple operational functions into one configurable system. This helps reduce the fragmentation that often occurs when reservations, room allocation, guest records, billing, and reporting are managed across separate tools or manual processes.For this project, SDLC Corp will deliver a customized implementation of InnCentral aligned with IIM Nagpur’s specific hospitality workflows, administrative requirements, and operational processes. This approach allows the institution to benefit from the reliability of an established SaaS foundation while addressing its own operational needs through tailored configuration and delivery.What This Win Represents for SDLC Corp:For SDLC Corp, the IIM Nagpur bid win represents more than a single project. It reflects the company’s evolution as a product-led technology organization with the capability to identify real business problems, build industry-specific SaaS platforms, and deliver customized solutions at the enterprise level.The win strengthens SDLC Corp’s institutional SaaS portfolio and positions InnCentral as a credible hotel management platform for organizations where reliability, customization, and long-term support are essential.About InnCentralInnCentral is SDLC Corp’s SaaS-based hospitality management platform designed to help hospitality teams manage operations through one connected system. Built for hotels, guest houses, resorts, boutique properties, multi-property groups, and institutional accommodation environments, the platform offers the flexibility to be customized around specific operational requirements.About SDLC CorpSDLC Corp is a software development and SaaS product company focused on building digital solutions across AI, ERP, cloud, automation, custom software, and industry-specific platforms. The company works with businesses and institutions to modernize operations, improve workflows, and build technology systems designed for long-term growth. SDLC Corp continues to develop industry-specific SaaS platforms and customized digital solutions that address real operational challenges for businesses and institutions.

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